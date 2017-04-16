Apr 16, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
0-0
Chelsea
 
LIVE

Team News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic dropped for Chelsea clash

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is dropped to the bench for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 15:23 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been dropped to the bench for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The 35-year-old is the club's top scorer this season but is rested for the visit of the Premier League leaders as Jose Mourinho selects a team with one eye on next week's Europa League second leg against Anderlecht.

Marcus Rashford will lead the line in the Swede's absence, while Ashley Young replaces Ibrahimovic in the starting XI and will captain the side today.

It is one of four changes made by Mourinho, who is also able to welcome David de Gea back into his starting lineup following a recent hip injury.

Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera also come back into the side as Sergio Romero, Michael Carrick and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all drop to the bench for the hosts.

Chelsea make the trip to Old Trafford looking to end United's 21-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League and restore their seven-point lead at the top of the table.

However, they will be without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is replaced in the side by Asmir Begovic after failing to recover from an ankle injury.

That is the only change made by Antonio Conte to the side that beat Bournemouth last time out, though, as the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Diego Costa all start for the visitors.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Darmian; Fellaini, Herrera, Young, Pogba, Lingard; Rashford
Subs: Romero, Blind, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Carrick, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic

Chelsea: Begovic; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard
Subs: Eduardo, Zouma, Terry, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

Follow all of the action from Old Trafford courtesy of Sports Mole's live minute-by-minute updates of the game.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Antonio Conte hopes to stay at Chelsea for "a long time"
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois out of Manchester United clash with ankle injury
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32244465254076
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311513346242258
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
