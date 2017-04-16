Zlatan Ibrahimovic is dropped to the bench for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford.

The 35-year-old is the club's top scorer this season but is rested for the visit of the Premier League leaders as Jose Mourinho selects a team with one eye on next week's Europa League second leg against Anderlecht.

Marcus Rashford will lead the line in the Swede's absence, while Ashley Young replaces Ibrahimovic in the starting XI and will captain the side today.

It is one of four changes made by Mourinho, who is also able to welcome David de Gea back into his starting lineup following a recent hip injury.

Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera also come back into the side as Sergio Romero, Michael Carrick and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all drop to the bench for the hosts.

Chelsea make the trip to Old Trafford looking to end United's 21-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League and restore their seven-point lead at the top of the table.

However, they will be without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is replaced in the side by Asmir Begovic after failing to recover from an ankle injury.

That is the only change made by Antonio Conte to the side that beat Bournemouth last time out, though, as the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Diego Costa all start for the visitors.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Darmian; Fellaini, Herrera, Young, Pogba, Lingard; Rashford

Subs: Romero, Blind, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Carrick, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic

Chelsea: Begovic; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard

Subs: Eduardo, Zouma, Terry, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

