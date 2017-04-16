United may boast a 21-game unbeaten run in the top flight but they have drawn 10 of those, including five out of six on home soil in 2017, and are now left battling for a spot in the top four.

The Blues can take another step towards lifting the title with victory this afternoon against an opponent that they have not lost against in any of their last 12 meetings.

1 min KICKOFF! We are up and running at Old Trafford in this standout fixture of matchweek 33 in the Premier League. As predicted, Azpilicueta has been shifted to the left flank to accommodate the late introduction of Zouma in central defence.

3.58pm Far from ideal, with the teams now in the tunnel making their way out on to the field of play, there is news of a late change to the Chelsea starting lineup. Kurt Zouma has replaced Marcos Alonso in the backline, which presumably means the versatile Cesar Azpilicueta shifting out to one of the flanks and the Frenchman filling in centrally. One to keep an eye on, with kickoff in the 150th league meeting between these sides just moments away. © SilverHub

3.56pm With kickoff at the Theatre of Dreams now less than five minutes away, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Jose Mourinho: "It's not for no reason that they are top of the league. It's not just because they're fresh but they have individual quality and they have collective quality. They have a certain style of play, they stick to it, they do it very well. For me, it is just a game. One more game. No difference for me." Antonio Conte: "I have zero problems [with Mourinho]. It's only a sporting competition between him and me. There is a game of football. I want to try and win with my team. He wants to try and win with his team. It's normal to be at conflict during the game, but only a sporting conflict."

3.54pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! Chelsea are unbeaten in 12 matches against Manchester United overall, winning seven of those - including a 4-0 destruction in the reverse league fixture in October and the more recent 1-0 FA Cup win, both at Stamford Bridge. At Old Trafford, the Red Devils are winless in four and have scored just one goal in that time. The Blues, it seems, have very much become their bogey side.

3.52pm Conte's men have actually conceded in nine league games in a row - only twice have they previously gone longer without keeping the opposition out, both coming in the 1996 season. Speaking of the defensive aspect of the Blues' game, midfield lynchpin Kante has netted twice for the West Londoners since joining from champions Leicester City last summer, with each of those strikes coming in games against Man United either side of the New Year.

3.50pm What you can say about Chelsea, however, is that they no longer look unbeatable. During their incredible 13-match winning run when first reverting formation, the Blues kept six clean sheets in a row and conceded just four times in all - astonishing figures. They have kept out the opposition just once in their last 11 outings in the top flight, though, which perhaps explains the dropped points to the likes of Burnley and Palace.

3.48pm The charge towards a second title in three years can be easily pinpointed to the change in formation back in October, when Conte went with a 3-4-3 system following quick-fire defeats to Arsenal and Liverpool. They have looked impressive all-round since then; defensive players such as David Luiz and N'Golo Kante looking more than solid, while at the other end of the field Eden Hazard has again been superb. Whether it is Kante or Hazard who gets the nod for the PFA accolade is a tough one to call.

3.46pm It is fair to say that Conte is very nearly over the title-winning line, however, after responding to that recent shock defeat to Crystal Palace in the only way Chelsea know how - with a couple of wins on the spin. The Blues have picked up fewer points that Spurs since the start of 2017, but five wins from their last six is consistent enough form to see them finish as top dogs in London once again. After today's trip to Old Trafford, an away meeting with Everton is the only major obstacle left for Conte.

3.44pm The Blues head into this match just the four points clear of Tottenham, meaning that they may not see a point as enough this afternoon. In all likelihood a draw against a fellow heavyweight side away from home, in your toughest remaining fixture, will be reflected on as a big positive by Conte should that be the case. Yet with Spurs in the form of their life and seemingly able to brush aside all comers, even five points may not be a healthy enough advantage.

3.42pm While United are left battling for fourth in the top flight, Chelsea are well on their way to another title triumph. This is perhaps the one final hurdle that they have left to overcome, even if Tottenham are trying their hardest to prolong the race for glory. Time could well be the biggest factor at the top, as the Lilywhites need their rivals to slip-up a couple more times in the final five weeks of the season. On the basis of the past six months, it simply will not happen.

3.40pm Mourinho, as touched upon a little earlier, won three Premier League titles across his two stints at Stamford Bridge. Much like Conte this term, the Portuguese triumphed in his maiden campaign on these shores, ending the club's long wait for league glory, but he was taunted on his latest return to West London last month. Mourinho, on the wrong end of two defeats to the Blues already this term, responded to chants by holding up three fingers, each one representing one of those past titles lifted. © SilverHub

3.38pm DID YOU KNOW? Manchester United have lost only once at Old Trafford in their last 37 matches in all competitions, albeit with 12 of those ending in a draw. They are currently on a run of 21 games without defeat in the Premier League overall, which is the best in Europe's major five leagues, though again draws have blighted them as they have been held in five of their six league matches to be played here in 2017.

3.36pm It is looking increasingly likely that Man City, big winners at Southampton a little under 24 hours ago, are now the most at risk of being pegged back by the chasing pack. United know that they still have to face their rivals in the final run-in, and victory against Chelsea today will see the gap close back to four points with a game in hand to play - it is certainly not over just yet. Defeat today, though, and another nail is in that particular coffin.

3.34pm Mourinho suggested prior to the match that he would not rotate his side, knowing that a top-four finish is still very much attainable. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, the three teams they are realistically battling with - sorry, Everton fans - have all struggled for consistency since the turn of the year to ensure that the battle could well go down to the sire. The Reds have defeated West Brom 1-0 in the day's early kickoff, incidentally, so the Red Devils are now nine adrift of them with three games in hand.

3.32pm Their stalemate in the Belgian capital a few days ago only went to highlight what we already know about this United side - they simply cannot kill off opponents consistently enough, leading to the inevitable criticism of their forward players. It is now 14 draws in all this season, six of which they have led 1-0 in. Mourinho can perhaps justifiably point to fatigue, what with this being their 25th match since Christmas, and with six matches to come in the next 17 days.

3.30pm Mourinho may have seen his side go 21 games without tasting defeat in the Premier League but, as Ibrahimovic has eluded to in the national papers this weekend, it counts for very little in the grand scheme of things. Ten of those matches since last tasting defeat, against Chelsea in their revere meeting in October, have ended all square, meaning that they are battling for a fourth-placed finish rather than for the title - surely their target last summer when millions of pounds was spent on signings and wages.

3.28pm United's form in cup competitions has been impressive on the whole, even taking into account their quarter-final loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup not so long ago. They went all the way in the EFL Cup and are on course to do likewise in the Europa League - a competition that is now quite clearly their priority, as the four changes today shows - even if their 1-1 draw with Anderlecht has left them with work to do at Old Trafford next Thursday.

3.26pm It has ultimately been a season of disappointment for Mourinho as far as their league campaign is concerned, yet it could well end on a high should they go all the way in the Europa - a competition, it is worth remembering, that was much-maligned by the Portuguese back in the autumn. Two trophies and Champions League football would be a good return in the Special One's first season at Old Trafford; the flipside being just the EFL Cup and no place in that showpiece European event.

3.24pm A big afternoon ahead for both of these sides, then, with clear targets in reach. Chelsea are going for a second title in three years, the last of which they won under Mourinho in 2014-15, while the home side will be looking to nail down Champions League via the top-four route, rather than putting all their eggs (the first and last Easter pun!) in one basket. The Red Devils are favourites to go all the way in the Europa League, thus qualifying for UEFA's showpiece competition, but they still have a big task on their hand.

3.22pm United boss Mourinho has just been explaining his decision to leave out Ibrahimovic, stating that it is down to fitness reasons. "He's tired - very tired," he told Sky Sports News. "I'll try to protect him but let's see the result. He's on the bench and ready to help." As well as having Ibra on the bench, Mkhitaryan and Carrick also drop down. The visitors can call upon Fabregas, Willian and Michy Batshuayi should they wish, as they look to end their opponents' 21-game unbeaten league run.

3.20pm BENCH WATCH! MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Romero, Blind, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Carrick, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic CHELSEA SUBS: Eduardo, Zouma, Terry, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

3.18pm The big news from Old Trafford prior to kickoff is that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, without a goal in four meetings with Antonio Conte-managed sides, is left out of Manchester United's starting lineup. Home boss Jose Mourinho makes four changes from last time out, instead presumably going with Marcus Rashford through the middle and two attackers alongside him in a 4-3-3. Chelsea make just the one enforced change, meanwhile, with Asmir Begovic coming in for the injured Thibaut Courtois in goal. © SilverHub

3.16pm Diego Costa is one goal short of a landmark 50 in the Premier League for Chelsea, as has been the case for the past four games in this recent scoreless run. The Spain international, along with Eden Hazard and Fabregas, reportedly played a big part in forcing Mourinho out of Stamford Bridge in December 2015, but he did reveal earlier this week that it was only because of the Special One that he joined the club in the first place. All eyes on those three aforementioned players over the next couple of hours.

3.14pm The loss of Courtois is a blow, of course, but Begovic is a more-than-capable deputy and boasts more quality than many of the stoppers to have kept United out previously this season. That is the only change made by Conte from last weekend's fairly comfortable 3-1 win over Bournemouth, meaning that Nemanja Matic is again preferred to Cesc Fabregas in the deep defensive midfield role alongside PFA Player of the Year nominee N'Golo Kante.

3.12pm As far as the visitors are concerned, they are are also without the services of one of their key men this afternoon. Unlike Mourinho's decision to drop Ibrahimovic to the bench, though, opposite number Antonio Conte has had his hand forced due to Thibaut Courtois pulling out of the squad with an ankle injury. Asmir Begovic comes in for just his seventh start of the season and his first in the top flight.

3.10pm Sergio Romero, as expected, also drops out to be replaced by fit-again keeper David de Gea, while Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera and Ashley Young are the other three players to come into the side. Joining Ibrahimovic in dropping out of the XI are Michael Carrick Henrikh Mkhitaryan and the aforementioned Romero, as Mourinho makes four alterations from the side that drew 1-1 in Brussels on Thursday night. Young, who has been absent with an ankle complaint, takes over the captaincy duties.

3.08pm Mourinho's decision to overlook Ibrahimovic comes just a few days after criticising his attacking players for their inability to kill teams off in recent weeks, although it is also worth pointing out that United have six games in the next 17 days. Ibrahimovic, who has been directly involved in 18 goals in his last 17 Premier League appearances, is not directly replaced by another striker so some tinkering is expected for the hosts.

3.06pm Some big team news as far as both teams are concerned, but we will begin by taking a look at the home side which shows four changes from last time out. The headline news is that top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic is dropped to the bench, presumably to keep him fit in this tough run of fixtures for the Red Devils. The former Paris Saint-Germain ace has never complained about too many minutes in the past, however, so there may be a little more to it than meets the eye.

3.04pm TEAM NEWS! MANCHESTER UNITED XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Darmian; Fellaini, Herrera, Young, Pogba, Lingard; Rashford CHELSEA XI: Begovic; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard

3.02pm There is a different kind of pressure on United, meanwhile, who are desperately clinging on to hopes of finishing in the top four. Arguably bigger than all that, however, is the latest tussle between a certain Jose Mourinho and his ex employers. The Special One enjoyed plenty of memorable moments in his five years at Chelsea across two separate spells, namely winning the title three times, but his relationship with those supporters he once pleased has since deteriorated.