Juan Mata is expected to be out for the rest of the season after Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho gave his estimated return date as "late May".

The Spain international, who is the Red Devils' second-highest scorer this season with 10 goals, has been out since undergoing groin surgery at the end of last month.

Speaking after United's 1-1 draw against Anderlecht on Thursday, Mourinho gave Sky Sports News a brief update when asked about possible return dates for Mata, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.

"Late May," Mourinho said of Mata. "And Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, mid-May."

Man United's final Premier League game of the season is on May 21 against Crystal Palace, while the Europa League final - should United get there - would be on May 24 in Stockholm.