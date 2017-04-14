Jose Mourinho: 'Juan Mata out until late May'

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Juan Mata is expected to be out for the rest of the season after Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho gave his estimated return date as "late May".
Friday, April 14, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that Juan Mata will be on the sidelines until late May.

The Spain international, who is the Red Devils' second-highest scorer this season with 10 goals, has been out since undergoing groin surgery at the end of last month.

Speaking after United's 1-1 draw against Anderlecht on Thursday, Mourinho gave Sky Sports News a brief update when asked about possible return dates for Mata, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.

"Late May," Mourinho said of Mata. "And Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, mid-May."

Man United's final Premier League game of the season is on May 21 against Crystal Palace, while the Europa League final - should United get there - would be on May 24 in Stockholm.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Mourinho: 'Mata out for a long time'
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United to move for Porto striker Andre Silva?
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Result: Manchester United pegged back in Brussels
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Jose Mourinho criticises Manchester United attackers for failing to kill off Anderlecht
