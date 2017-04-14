Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that Juan Mata will be on the sidelines until late May.
The Spain international, who is the Red Devils' second-highest scorer this season with 10 goals, has been out since undergoing groin surgery at the end of last month.
Speaking after United's 1-1 draw against Anderlecht on Thursday, Mourinho gave Sky Sports News a brief update when asked about possible return dates for Mata, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.
"Late May," Mourinho said of Mata. "And Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, mid-May."
Man United's final Premier League game of the season is on May 21 against Crystal Palace, while the Europa League final - should United get there - would be on May 24 in Stockholm.