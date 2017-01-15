Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveals that Zlatan Ibrahimovic should have recovered from a bout of illness in time to face Liverpool on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic has missed his side's last two games, being rested for their FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday before sitting out this evening's EFL Cup semi-final win over Hull City due to illness.

The Swede is now a minor doubt for the visit of title-chasing Liverpool to Old Trafford, but Mourinho expects to have the striker available for the crunch match.

When asked whether Ibrahimovic would be fit for Sunday, Mourinho told reporters: "I think so."

Ibrahimovic has scored 12 goals in his last 12 appearances for United and has 18 goals in 28 outings since joining the club.