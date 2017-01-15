Jan 15, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Liverpool

Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely to return against Liverpool

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveals that Zlatan Ibrahimovic should have recovered from a bout of illness in time to face Liverpool on Sunday.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 22:49 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic should be fit to return in time for Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Ibrahimovic has missed his side's last two games, being rested for their FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday before sitting out this evening's EFL Cup semi-final win over Hull City due to illness.

The Swede is now a minor doubt for the visit of title-chasing Liverpool to Old Trafford, but Mourinho expects to have the striker available for the crunch match.

When asked whether Ibrahimovic would be fit for Sunday, Mourinho told reporters: "I think so."

Ibrahimovic has scored 12 goals in his last 12 appearances for United and has 18 goals in 28 outings since joining the club.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Jose Mourinho 'expected difficult match'
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Chris Smalling of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on November 29, 2014
Chris Smalling: 'It was a frustrating night'
 Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Result: Juan Mata, Marouane Fellaini net in Manchester United win
Mourinho unhappy with Mata celebrationsIbrahimovic to return against LiverpoolJose Mourinho 'expected difficult match'Juan Mata: 'Semi-final tie not over'Lyon 'interested in Memphis Depay'
Everton agree £22m Schneiderlin feeTeam News: Ibrahimovic misses out for Man UtdPremier League games to be postponed?Man Utd recall Cameron Borthwick-JacksonBaggies seeking Schneiderlin clarity?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Liverpool News
Quincy Promes of FC Spartak Moscow celebrates after scoring a goal during the Russian Premier League match between FC Spartak Moscow and FC Rubin Kazan at the Arena Otkritie Stadium on April 26, 2015
Liverpool 'end interest in Quincy Promes'
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely to return against Liverpool
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
Swansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'Liverpool 'to move for Brandt in summer'Lucas "ready" for EFL Cup semi-finalLiverpool 'to demand £20m for Sakho'Adam Lallana 'set for new Liverpool deal'
Roberto Firmino home hit by burglarsPuel: 'Southampton ready for Liverpool'Lucas unhappy with lack of game timeKlopp rules out Philippe Coutinho saleLatest team news: Southampton vs. Liverpool
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version