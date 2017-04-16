Apr 16, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,272
Man UtdManchester United
2-0
Chelsea
Rashford (7'), Herrera (49')
Herrera (73'), Rojo (75'), Ibrahimovic (91')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Costa (33'), Cahill (48'), Fabregas (90')

Ander Herrera happy with "almost perfect" display

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera believes that his side put in a near-perfect performance en route to their 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 19:18 UK

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has claimed that his side's performance during their 2-0 win over Premier League leaders Chelsea this afternoon was "almost perfect".

Jose Mourinho stifled his former club to breathe new life into the title race in addition to keeping their hopes of finishing in the top four alive.

Herrera was particularly involved at both ends of the field, carrying out a man-marking job on Eden Hazard to great effect while also contributing a goal and an assist.

"It was almost perfect. Defensively it was perfect, they didn't create any chances, and on the counter-attack we hurt them. We can be very happy," he told Sky Sports News.

The opening United goal came in controversial circumstances after Herrera appeared to handle the ball before playing it through for Marcus Rashford to score, but the Spaniard believes that the referee made the right decision to allow play to continue.

"I didn't want to touch the ball with my hand. I was running with my arms next to my body and I don't know if the ball touched my arm or not, but it was not my intention," he added.

"In football, I think if you do not have the intention to touch the ball and you have your arms in a natural position it is not a handball."

The win means that United are now four points adrift of the Champions League places with at least one game in hand over the teams above them in the table.

