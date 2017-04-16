Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he feels no "extra joy" at beating former club Chelsea, but remains happy at having beaten "the leader" of the Premier League.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has expressed his joy at beating Chelsea on Sunday, but insists that it is only because they are the current Premier League leaders.

The Blues were convincingly beaten 2-0 at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera scoring the Red Devils goals to blow the title race wide open.

Mourinho told BBC Sport: "Chelsea are the best counter attacking team in the country and we controlled them very well. I'm really happy with the boys. I'm happy - not because it's Chelsea, it's because we need these three points.

"I don't feel extra joy at beating Chelsea - we beat the leader. It doesn't matter if the leader is Chelsea or another - we beat them convincingly. Nobody can doubt our credit to win the game."

The result sees Man United climb to fifth in the table, four points behind Manchester City, while Chelsea now sit just four points clear of Tottenham Hotspur.