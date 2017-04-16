Apr 16, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,272
Man UtdManchester United
2-0
Chelsea
Rashford (7'), Herrera (49')
Herrera (73'), Rojo (75'), Ibrahimovic (91')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Costa (33'), Cahill (48'), Fabregas (90')

Jose Mourinho: 'I feel no extra joy beating Chelsea'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he feels no "extra joy" at beating former club Chelsea, but remains happy at having beaten "the leader" of the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 18:45 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has expressed his joy at beating Chelsea on Sunday, but insists that it is only because they are the current Premier League leaders.

The Blues were convincingly beaten 2-0 at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera scoring the Red Devils goals to blow the title race wide open.

Mourinho told BBC Sport: "Chelsea are the best counter attacking team in the country and we controlled them very well. I'm really happy with the boys. I'm happy - not because it's Chelsea, it's because we need these three points.

"I don't feel extra joy at beating Chelsea - we beat the leader. It doesn't matter if the leader is Chelsea or another - we beat them convincingly. Nobody can doubt our credit to win the game."

The result sees Man United climb to fifth in the table, four points behind Manchester City, while Chelsea now sit just four points clear of Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho, Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
