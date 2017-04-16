General view of Stamford Bridge

Eden Hazard urges Michy Batshuayi to consider Chelsea future

Eden Hazard wants Chelsea and Belgium teammate Michy Batshuayi to consider leaving Stamford Bridge if he is not given more first-team opportunities.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 11:48 UK

The 23-year-old striker has made just three Blues starts - none in the Premier League - since his £33.15m move from Marseille last summer.

Hazard believes that his Belgian compatriot is good enough to thrive for the West Londoners, but should consider a summer move if his situation does not improve.

"The advice I give to any player who lacks playing time is you have to play," Hazard told Belgian outlet DH. "He must try to play more at Chelsea. Or he finds another club to bounce back.

"It is not easy, he had a good season in Marseille, a season with being able to play and score. But it will serve as an experiment.

"I get along very well with him, I wish him to rediscover the pleasure of playing, scoring goals as he has been able to do for several years, be it at Standard [Liege] or Marseille. He has this quality - he is a great striker."

Batshuayi is contacted to Chelsea until June 2021.

