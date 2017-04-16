Chelsea boss Antonio Conte insists that he has "zero problem" with Jose Mourinho despite his clashes with the Manchester United manager earlier this season.

The two managers had heated exchanges during both meetings between the two clubs so far this season.

Mourinho took issue with Conte's behaviour during the closing stages of Chelsea's 4-0 win over the Red devils in October, while the Italian was angered by Man United's physical treatment of Eden Hazard during their FA Cup quarter-final clash last month.

Conte, however, insists that he has no issues with the Portuguese coach and does not enjoy confrontation, telling Sky Sports News: "I have zero problem. It's a sporting competition between me and him.

"There is a game of football and I want to win with my team, he wants to win with his team. It's normal to be in conflict during the game but only a sporting conflict.

"It's very simple, the conflict is the game. It's not a friendly game, both teams want the three points and for this reason you fight to win.

"Do I like the conflict? No, I don't like it. I prefer to concentrate on my team. But sometimes it's normal for me and the other coach to have this situation. But do I like it? No."

Chelsea currently top the Premier League table, while Man United sit fifth in the standings.