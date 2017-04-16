Apr 16, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Chelsea
 

Antonio Conte: 'I have zero problem with Jose Mourinho'

Mike Jones stands between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte insists that he has "zero problem" with Jose Mourinho despite his clashes with the Manchester United manager earlier this season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 09:17 UK

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has claimed that he has "zero problem" with Jose Mourinho ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United.

The two managers had heated exchanges during both meetings between the two clubs so far this season.

Mourinho took issue with Conte's behaviour during the closing stages of Chelsea's 4-0 win over the Red devils in October, while the Italian was angered by Man United's physical treatment of Eden Hazard during their FA Cup quarter-final clash last month.

Conte, however, insists that he has no issues with the Portuguese coach and does not enjoy confrontation, telling Sky Sports News: "I have zero problem. It's a sporting competition between me and him.

"There is a game of football and I want to win with my team, he wants to win with his team. It's normal to be in conflict during the game but only a sporting conflict.

"It's very simple, the conflict is the game. It's not a friendly game, both teams want the three points and for this reason you fight to win.

"Do I like the conflict? No, I don't like it. I prefer to concentrate on my team. But sometimes it's normal for me and the other coach to have this situation. But do I like it? No."

Chelsea currently top the Premier League table, while Man United sit fifth in the standings.

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Read Next:
Conte: 'Ibrahimovic in form of his life'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho, Eden Hazard, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United to move for Porto striker Andre Silva?
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Result: Manchester United pegged back in Brussels
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Jose Mourinho criticises Manchester United attackers for failing to kill off Anderlecht
Conte: 'I have no problem with Mourinho'Conte: 'Ibrahimovic in form of his life'Mourinho: 'Chelsea clash just another game'Preview: Manchester United vs. ChelseaMourinho: 'Mata out until late May'
Shaw: 'I told Mourinho I would prove him wrong'Carrick: 'We should have beaten Anderlecht'Team News: Three changes for Man United at AnderlechtLive Commentary: Anderlecht 1-1 Man United - as it happenedMourinho: 'Ibra motivated for Europa'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Antonio Conte: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic in form of his life'
 Mike Jones stands between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'I have zero problem with Jose Mourinho'
 Jose Mourinho manager of Chelsea shakes hands with Diego Costa of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between Chelsea FC and FC Porto at Stamford Bridge on December 9, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Diego Costa "grateful to Jose Mourinho" for improving his game
Courtois: 'Chelsea thriving on pressure'Antonio Conte hits back at Chelsea criticsMourinho: 'Chelsea clash just another game'Preview: Manchester United vs. ChelseaConte delighted with Hazard, Kante nominations
Chelsea 'must pay Torino £85m for Belotti'Roma's 'bid for Chelsea target accepted'Chelsea 'watching Sporting defender'Bongonda eyes Man United, Chelsea moveDrogba: 'Lukaku to Chelsea makes sense'
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Primeira Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 