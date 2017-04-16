Apr 16, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,272
Man UtdManchester United
2-0
Chelsea
Rashford (7'), Herrera (49')
Herrera (73'), Rojo (75'), Ibrahimovic (91')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Costa (33'), Cahill (48'), Fabregas (90')

Antonio Conte: Manchester United "deserved to win"

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte says he is at fault for Chelsea falling to a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United in Sunday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.
Sunday, April 16, 2017

Antonio Conte has admitted that he feels at fault for Chelsea falling to a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United in Sunday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The Blues were outflanked by a tactically well drilled home side which ended up dominating in all areas of the pitch, with Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera getting the goals for Jose Mourinho's charges.

Conte told Sky Sports News: "They deserved to win, because they showed more desire than us, more motivation. In this case, the fault is of the coach. It is mine. In this case I wasn't able to do the right motivation.

"To play this type of game from now and until the end we must have great enthusiasm, great motivation to try to reach the target. This for us is a fantastic target.

"I have concern because we have to work together and find quickly the right ambition to win this title - if someone thinks it's normal for Chelsea to win the title, we started as underdogs after 10th place last season."

The result sees Chelsea's lead over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur reduced to four points, with both teams having played 32 games.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
