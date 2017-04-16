Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is ruled out of his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford due to an ankle injury.

The Belgian underwent a late fitness test today after suffering the injury in training, but he has failed to recover and will play no part at Old Trafford.

Asmir Begovic will deputise in goal, but Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has no other injury concerns and could name an unchanged side otherwise.

Chelsea are bidding to restore their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after Tottenham Hotspur cut the gap to four with victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

United, however, are unbeaten in their last 21 Premier League games and know that defeat would be another major blow to their top-four hopes.