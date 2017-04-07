General view of Old Trafford

Bryan Robson: 'Paul Pogba is Manchester United captain material'

Legendary Manchester United captain Bryan Robson believes that Paul Pogba has what is required to take on the armband from Wayne Rooney should he depart in the summer.
Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has claimed that Paul Pogba has all the qualities required to take on the captain's armband in the future.

The Red Devils are currently skippered by Wayne Rooney, who has had to settle for a squad role this season and could be on his way out of Old Trafford for good in the summer.

Should Jose Mourinho be made to find a new skipper for the 2017-18 season, Robson believes that he would be wise to look no further than Pogba as the Frenchman has the ability to thrive in the leadership role.

"Mourinho will make that decision regarding who's captain," he told Sport Witness. "But once Paul Pogba is settled into the club again, gets used to the Premier League again, as long as he keeps improving, I think he's captain material.

"I think Paul works really hard at his game. I think he wants to be one of best, if not the best midfielder in the world, so he'll keep working at it, keep improving and become a real bright player for Manchester United."

Rooney took on the captaincy from Nemanja Vidic, who left Old Trafford for a stint with Inter Milan in 2014.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
