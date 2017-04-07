General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho describes Jesse Lingard's new four-year contract as a "very important" deal for the club.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has described Jesse Lingard's new contract as a "very important" deal for the club.

The 24-year-old put pen to paper on a new four-year contract earlier this week that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2021 and sees his wages rise to a reported £100,000 per week.

Lingard also has the option of a further year on top of that, and Mourinho is confident that he can continue to improve during that time.

"I think he is a good player already. And because of his age and because of his happiness in the work, I think he has conditions to be even better," he told reporters.

"Apart from that, English, made in the academy - very important for the club these players made at home - so it is a very important contract.

"And I congratulate him and obviously the board to agree with him and to give this stability also for me because it is important for me to know that he is not in danger, that he is in a situation under our control."

Lingard has scored just one goal in 17 Premier League appearances this season.

