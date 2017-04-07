General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United's "fantastic" unbeaten run

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho concedes that his side have drawn too many games during their 20-match unbeaten run, but insists that the future looks bright.
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 16:02 UK

Jose Mourinho has hailed Manchester United's "fantastic" unbeaten run of form, but admits that his side have drawn too many games of late.

The Red Devils have gone 20 Premier League matches without tasting defeat since going down 4-0 to Chelsea on October 23 - one of just three losses all campaign in the top flight.

United remain sixth in the table and are playing catch up for a top-four finish, however, largely due to draws in exactly half of the games in their current unbeaten sequence of results, including in each of their last three home games.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the trip to take on Sunderland this weekend, Mourinho said: "It's good to know that we have a fantastic run of 20 unbeaten matches in the Premier League.

"I know, as an example, 10 matches, 10 draws or 10 points, 10 matches with five victories is 15 points. What is better? The 15 points, obviously.

"In terms of looking to the future, I prefer to look at 10 matches with 10 draws, you have something that is not easy to have. You are quite solid mentally, difficult to beat, fighting against difficult circumstances."

Mourinho also confirmed that United will be without Wayne Rooney for the trip to the Stadium of Light, while Ashley Young is nursing an injury that will keep him out.

Opposing bosses David Moyes and Jose Mourinho look on as their sides do battle at Old Trafford on August 26, 2013
