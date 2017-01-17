Former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic praises Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the driving force behind the team's improved form in recent months.

Ibrahimovic scored a late equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, taking his tally to 19 goals from 29 matches since joining on a free transfer last summer.

United are now 16 games unbeaten across all competitions, with 12 wins in that time, and Vidic is in no doubt as to who has been the star of the show for Jose Mourinho's side.

"He is the one who has been driving Manchester United forward in recent weeks. Other players have to step up with the goals if they want to keep winning matches. He is playing really well this season," Vidic told ESPN.

"First of all, his motivation at 35 years of age is incredible. I think he's keeping himself fit. He's professional. And his scoring is a great record."

Ibrahimovic has scored 10 more league goals than any other United player so far this season.