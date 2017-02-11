Follow all of the action as it unfolds at the Theatre of Dreams with our extensive updates below.

The Hornets have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes over the past fortnight, meanwhile, recording back-to-back wins over Arsenal and Burnley to climb back into the top half of the division.

United are unbeaten in 15 top-flight outings, but a league-high nine draws - the majority of them on home soil - has kept them outside of the top four.

3.57pm Anthony Martial, back in the starting lineup in place of Marcus Rashford today in one of two changes, twice went on a mazy run but could not add the end product, while Paul Pogba was twice denied by Gomes. It was then Ibrahimovic's turn to squander a chance after bringing the ball down and driving over the bar on the spin, and Mkhitaryan fluffed his lines unmarked from seven yards out when spotted by Juan Mata.

3.54pm Watford enjoyed a bright spell of their own in the first half, seeing M'Baye Niang's shot-cross handled by David de Gea before Mauro Zarate sent an eye-catching overhead kick right down the middle. Jose Holebas was also allowed to drive an effort marginally wide of the far post from range, but United then truly kicked into top gear and created numerous clear-cut openings.

3.51pm Zlatan Ibrahimovic's scuffed shot two minutes in offered a sign of things to come in an action-packed first half, as the Red Devils created numerous openings but failed to truly make them count. Henrikh Mkhitaryan found himself in space in good shooting positions on three occasions in the opening 45 minutes, but each time he was unable to get the better of Heurelho Gomes with rather tame attempts.

3.48pm Martial goes on a superb run right through the middle of Watford's midfield and defence, but his shot at the end of the move is blocked before reaching Gomes. Manchester United having to settle for just the one goal at the break, then, but in truth they should have had two or three as they have created some big chances over the opening 45 minutes.

45+1 min HALF TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 1-0 WATFORD

44 min SAVE! Mkhitaryan is finding himself in some nice positions on the edge of the box, but he cannot quite place the ball into the corners of the net. This latest shot was again right down the middle, with Gomes quickly down to keep hold of it.

42 min From that Watford penalty shout, United quickly countered but could not get away a shot on Gomes's goal. Seen that appeal back again - referee got it correct as Capoue was looking for it under minimal contact on the edge of the area.

40 min The match finally appears to have calmed down a bit now, following a frenetic spell that saw chance after chance come United's way, as well as one or two openings for the visitors. Capoue blocked off the ball in the box but no penalty, says Bobby Madley.

38 min No sign of the Red Devils sitting back on their goal, with another half-chance being created for Martial at the end of Valencia's cross. No way through on that occasion, but you would back the hosts to find a second soon.

36 min It will be interesting to see if United maintain the pressure up to half time, having looked superb for the 10 minutes leading up to their breakthrough. Last thing they want to do now is step off and allow Watford back into the match.

34 min Moments after Ibrahimovic came close from United's latest big chance, somehow being denied by Gomes from five yards out, Mata was able to sweep home Martial's cross to finally give United the breakthrough. It has been one-way traffic for the past 10 minutes, with this key opening goal being well worked.

33 min GOAL! MANCHESTER UNITED 1-0 WATFORD (JUAN MATA)

31 min CHANCE! This is quite incredible. United are making a chance-a-minute at the moment, with the latest arguably the best of the lot; Mata laying it off nicely for Mkhitaryan to strike 10 yards out, but the ball ends over the bar - again!

29 min The ball sits up nicely for Herrera to smash, and smash it he certainly did - albeit well over the bar. In any other game that would go down as a big chance, but we have seen five or six better openings already in the past 30 minutes.

27 min SAVE! Such an incredibly open feel to this match, with the chances continuing to come. Valencia is again given plenty of room down the right, with his cutback being directed towards goal by Pogba for Gomes to keep out with ease.

25 min CHANCE! United have the ball in the back of the net, but referee Bobby Madley had already blown his whistle as he was unhappy with the quickly-taken free kick. Ibrahimovic takes down a long ball over the top, but could only blast over the bar on the turn.

23 min SAVE! An acrobatic and eye-catching attempt from Zarate, whose attempt ended straight at De Gea in the end. Pogba tries his luck yet again up the other end, only to fall short from 30 yards out. Plenty of shots in the opening quarter of them match!

21 min SAVE! United's turn to come close to a breakthrough, with Pogba's delicate shot heading for the back of the net if not for Gomes's intervention to push it aside. The Red Devils win a second corner soon after but fail to make the most of it.

19 min CLOSE! Holebas is played through down the left, and Bailly is happy to allow him to continue his run rather than cutting inside. It almost proved to be a bad choice, as the Watford man's shot had De Gea at full stretch but ended just inches wide of goal.

17 min The ball appeared to bounce up and hit Ibrahimovic on the hand, but Bobby Madley still allowed him to fire away a half-volley that ended over the bar. Not the worst attempt from the superstar striker, who simply loves playing against Mazzarri-managed sides.

15 min United have upped the tempo over the past few minutes and nearly find a way through Watford's congested backline, but Mata had strayed just a yard or so offside when being played in behind. Lively enough start to the match at Old Trafford, which remains goalless 15 minutes in.

13 min SHOT! Niang, whose cross-shot was easily handled by De Gea a little earlier, decides to have a pop from 25 yards out but the ball was always rising. Up the other end, Martial takes on a couple of players only for his deflected shot to end wide.

11 min SAVE! First real attempt of the match so far, as Mkhitaryan is spotted by Ibrahimovic after the striker dropped deep. The Armenian ace had plenty of time to get a shot away, which was simple enough for Gomes to keep out down the middle.

9 min Clear to see already that United are going to find it tough to break down their opponents through the middle of the pitch, with their only sight of goal so far coming from a long ball over the top and a cross from the right.

7 min Mata so nearly played through on goal, though full credit to Watford keeper Gomes who read the danger well and was quickly out to sweep up the ball. A promising sign for the hosts, who have made a bright enough start to the match - as they did against Hull.

5 min Watford have looked to keep things tight so far, but the ball did break nicely for them in midfield and the ball sprayed out to Holebas on the left. The full-back's cross was a shocker, though, ending over De Gea's bar and in the stands.

3 min First shot of the afternoon arrives a little under three minutes in, as Valencia is given a chance to get a cross into the box towards the reach of Ibrahimovic. The Swede scuffed the ball into the ground and wide, but that was a little warning sign.

1 min KICKOFF! We are up and running at Old Trafford, where Manchester United - sporting black armbands in memory of those who died in the Munich Air Crash - are looking to make a bright start against Watford. Does appear to be four at the back for the visitors, as predicted.

2.58pm Both sets of players are now out on the field of play, with kickoff just a couple of minutes away. A reminder of the teams for you - Man United make two changes, bringing in Anthony Martial and Daley Blind for Marcus Rashford and Marcos Rojo, while the visitors have Miguel Britos back in their ranks. Bobby Madley is the man in the middle, and he will likely have his work cut out as no side has seen more yellows than the Hornets (62) this season. © Getty Images

2.56pm Mazzarri clearly has a strong mutual respect with Mourinho, having previously faced off during their time together in Italy. The former Napoli and Inter Milan coach actually spent three months living in Manchester last year, knowing that he intended to take on a job at a Premier League team in the summer. Interestingly, he visited Anfield, Goodison Park and the Etihad Stadium, but he never paid a visit to Old Trafford and this will be his first viewing of the famous ground.

2.54pm Mourinho pointing out that United head into this match in a better frame of mind compared to the reverse meeting, which many will argue was a low point in Mourinho's tenure to date. As the Portuguese makes clear, though, results are still not perfect, having been held to a goalless draw by Hull here in their last outing and also seen the likes of Burnley, West Ham and Stoke leave the Theatre of Dreams with a share of the spoils over the past six months.

2.52pm With kickoff at Old Trafford now less than 10 minutes away, it is time to turn attention to some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Jose Mourinho: "The moments are a bit different because that moment was a period where we lost the match before, I think against Manchester City. In this case we are having I don't say the perfect results because we have many draws, but we are in the moment of being unbeatable for a long time, so we are positive. But we know that the game is going to be very difficult. This is what matters and I know that they are very difficult. Walter is a very good coach, the team is very well-organised. Walter Mazzarri: "I said it after [our last game] that a great manager like Mourinho would do well in the end with United, and he's showing it now. The season is very long and it can vary and change. He was a complete gentleman [after United's defeat in September]. I saw him after the game, we joked about some things. I was the same towards him. We have mutual respect and we try to do the best with the teams we've got. Nothing has changed in our relationship.

2.50pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! That 3-1 victory for Watford at The Vic in September was their first Premier League points ever against Manchester United, having lost the previous five encounters. The shock win also ended a run of 11-consecutive defeats to the Red Devils in all competitions, but they Hornets are still to win at Old Trafford in the league - a similar stat to the one they busted at Arsenal not so long ago.

2.48pm DID YOU KNOW? A win today will make it the third on the bounce for Watford for the first time since December 2015 when they went on to win four in succession. Victory will also make them just the ninth team in Premier League history to do the double over opponents Manchester United, having won the reverse fixture at Vicarage Road five months ago.

2.46pm Mazzarri's men did crash out of the FA Cup at the hands of third-tier opponents Millwall recently, however, which has proved to be the nadir. That looked like ending their season in many ways, with little else to play for, but with West Ham - their opponents next weekend - just one point better off they still have a big target to aim for. This match is the second in a real tough run of away games, with Chelsea to come in a fortnight's time.

2.44pm Watford won just one of 10 games prior to victories over Arsenal and Burnley in quick succession, the former of which stands out as one of the shocks of the season at a ground in which they had never previously won in the Premier League. To flip the stats slightly, as is often the case when the mood around a club changes, the Hornets are now unbeaten in four league matches when including draws against Middlesbrough and Bournemouth. It has been an end to relegation worries for good, and now the focus is on sealing a top-half finish for the first time.

2.42pm It has been a mixed season for Watford, meanwhile, as a positive start to Mazzarri's tenure was followed up by a torrid few months that saw wins evade the Hornets, prompting numerous questions for the Italian to fend off about his future. The club's backers stood by the experienced manager, rightly so, and have been rewarded with two wins from two to climb back into the top half of the division. Still a few months to go, but the Londoners will now fancy staying in the top top.

2.40pm Victory for Arsenal in the day's early kickoff against Hull City leaves Manchester United five points adrift of both Tottenham Hotspur and the Gunners, the latter of whom have now played a game more, while fourth-placed Manchester City are four points better off and Liverpool just one. The Red Devils have been in sixth place for what feels like an eternity now, but they could very well end the day one spot higher. © SilverHub

2.38pm Due to their cup commitments, United do not actually play another Premier League game after today until March 4 when welcoming Bournemouth to Old Trafford. Looking further ahead, the Red Devils have a nice run of league fixtures to come between now and the middle of March, when they next face a top-four rival in Chelsea. Mourinho will simply be focused on Watford for now, though, knowing that a win today will make them the first Premier League team to amass 2,000 points - quite some milestone!

2.36pm It is very much all systems go for United, then, leading to the inevitable fixture complaints from Mourinho, but as the Portuguese said himself he would much rather have many fixtures as it ultimately means the season remains alive. With three months to go, the Red Devils are still on course for a quadruple of sorts - success in the FA Cup, EFL Cup, Europa League and a top-four finish in the Prem. No trophy for the latter, granted, but still a good achievement.

2.34pm Taking games in all competitions into consideration, United have suffered one defeat in their last 21 matches - even that mattered little as they had already done enough in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi to overcome Hull. The Red Devils turn attention back to European competition next week with the return of the Europa League - and a double-header with French side St-Etienne - as well as games against Blackburn Rovers in the last 16 of the FA Cup and Southampton in the final of the EFL Cup.

2.32pm United are now unbeaten in 15 league matches, winning eight and drawing seven of those - by far their best run of form since Sir Alex Ferguson retired nearly four years ago. That run extends to 18 games without defeat at Old Trafford but, again, a third of those have ended all square; Hull, West Ham, Burnley and Stoke all leaving here with a share of the spoils this term. It is far from the fortress of old, but not losing games is certainly a good starting point.

2.30pm That has been the Red Devils' biggest downfall in Mourinho's first season at the helm, as nine draws - a Premier League high - has ultimately made this a frustrating campaign. The vast majority of those stalemates have come in games that United have dominated, particularly in the first third of the season, with a lack of wins between August and December seeing them play catch-up ever since. Since the festive period, though, only Chelsea have accrued more points than the Red Devils.

2.28pm It is difficult to truly sum up United's form since the turn of the year as, despite prolonging their unbeaten run they recently drew three in a row - including back-to-back against Stoke City and Hull City - to remain well out of the title picture. The mood remains positive, however, even if the Red Devils did fail to overcome strugglers Hull here in their last home outing; a frustrating goalless draw in that one, with Juan Mata missing the best chance of the night, leaving them in sixth.

2.26pm It is fair to say that Chelsea look likely to run away with the title, even with three months of the season left to play, but that tussle for three of the remaining Champions League berths is going to go right down to the wire. United have been on the outside looking in for far too long now, but this could well be the weekend that they finally move out of sixth place, as Liverpool face Spurs in a top-six showdown at Anfield later today.

2.24pm Man United head into this match sitting sixth in the table, 14 points adrift of Chelsea but just five points off Tottenham Hotspur and now Arsenal. The Gunners have just defeated Hull City 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in a relatively tight contest, which you can read more about with this on-the-whistle report courtesy of Darren Plant. There is now added pressure on the Red Devils to claw themselves back into contention.

2.22pm In the same way that Manchester United supporters were calling out for a change in formation early in the season, essentially to get the best out of record purchase Paul Pogba, those same fans were desperate to see Anthony Martial given a run of games in the side. Marcus Rashford, talked up by Jose Mourinho this week, drops out, as does the injured Marcos Rojo to be replaced by Daley Blind. Watford make just the one alteration, meanwhile - Miguel Britos coming in for Valon Behrami in what looks like a changed formation. © SilverHub

2.20pm No room for Rashford in the United XI today, then, and Rooney is also still on the outside looking in after recovering from illness. This is essentially the Red Devils' strongest side in the view of many, with Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini providing defensive midfield support, and Jesse Lingard an option for out wide if required. Watford are missing a couple of squad players through injury, meanwhile, but Behrami is the one player to drop out from the win against Burnley.

2.18pm BENCH WATCH! MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Romero, Darmian, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford, Rooney WATFORD SUBS: Arlauskis, Mariappa, Janmaat, Behrami, Doucoure, Success, Okaka

2.16pm Arguably the most exciting player in this continental Watford side is January arrival M'Baye Niang, who scored one and set up another last weekend to help his side to a 2-1 win over Burnley. The AC Milan loanee was also performed well at the Emirates Stadium on his debut, despite taking part in just a couple of training sessions with his new teammates beforehand. Niang will provide support for Deeney today, as the Hornets go in search of another big away scalp.

2.14pm Troy Deeney is fit and firing for the Hornets once again after bagging in each of his last three Premier League outings, but not since December 2015 has he gone four in a row. There is no place in the squad for Christian Kabasele, however, despite reports suggesting that he had overcome a muscle injury and was in line to start at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Nordin Amrabat has returned to training but is not involved today.

2.12pm In terms of the visitors, Mazzarri has made just the one alteration from last weekend's 2-1 win over Burnley at Vicarage Road. Miguel Britos comes back into the side in place of Valon Behrami, presumably meaning that Jose Holebas will occupy a more advanced position on the left-hand side. If that is to be the case, Watford will likely go with four at the back this afternoon, as opposed to five-man system we have seen utilised in the past.

2.10pm Wayne Rooney has returned to the United squad following an illness bug that kept him out of the Leicester match, but his hopes of adding to three goals and two assists in games against Watford will have to wait. The big news as far as the Red Devils are concerned is that Martial, and not Rooney, is preferred to Rashford on the left of the hosts' three-man attacking midfield. Further back, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba retain their places in the engine room.

2.08pm The other of Mourinho's two changes sees injured full-back Marcos Rojo drop out, with Daley Blind the player to take his spot in an otherwise unchanged backline. Phil Jones remains absent with a bruised foot, so Eric Bailly continues to partner Chris Smalling at the back, while on the right the effervescent Antonio Valencia will maraud up and down that right flank. There is a start, inevitably, for Zlatan Ibrahimovic up top, as he aims to prolong a record that has seen him score six in 10 against Walter Mazzarri -managed sides.

2.06pm Starting with a look at the home team, manager Jose Mourinho has gone with two changes from last weekend's 3-0 win over Leicester City. Despite talking up Marcus Rashford in the build-up to today's game, claiming that it would be wrong to leave him out of the side, the Portuguese has done exactly that by bringing in outcast forward Anthony Martial for a rare start. Far from his Old Trafford career being over, the former AS Monaco man has a chance to prove his worth this afternoon.

2.04pm TEAM NEWS! MANCHESTER UNITED XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind; Pogba, Herrera; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Ibrahimovic WATFORD XI: Gomes; Cathcart, Kaboul, Prodl, Britos; Cleverley, Capoue; Niang, Zarate, Holebas; Deeney

2.02pm Just five points separate five teams between second and sixth at the start of play on this hectic afternoon of Premier League football, with the pressure on Man United and Arsenal to make the most of the fact that two of the other sides in the hunt for Champions League football next season - Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool - face off later today. Plenty to get through between now and kickoff at Old Trafford, so let us get straight into things by checking out some confirmed team news.