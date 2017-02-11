Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford.
United are unbeaten in 15 top-flight outings, but a league-high nine draws - the majority of them on home soil - has kept them outside of the top four.
The Hornets have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes over the past fortnight, meanwhile, recording back-to-back wins over Arsenal and Burnley to climb back into the top half of the division.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds at the Theatre of Dreams with our extensive updates below.
© Getty Images
Jose Mourinho: "The moments are a bit different because that moment was a period where we lost the match before, I think against Manchester City. In this case we are having I don't say the perfect results because we have many draws, but we are in the moment of being unbeatable for a long time, so we are positive. But we know that the game is going to be very difficult. This is what matters and I know that they are very difficult. Walter is a very good coach, the team is very well-organised.
Walter Mazzarri: "I said it after [our last game] that a great manager like Mourinho would do well in the end with United, and he's showing it now. The season is very long and it can vary and change. He was a complete gentleman [after United's defeat in September]. I saw him after the game, we joked about some things. I was the same towards him. We have mutual respect and we try to do the best with the teams we've got. Nothing has changed in our relationship.
© SilverHub
© SilverHub
MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Romero, Darmian, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford, Rooney
WATFORD SUBS: Arlauskis, Mariappa, Janmaat, Behrami, Doucoure, Success, Okaka
MANCHESTER UNITED XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind; Pogba, Herrera; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Ibrahimovic
WATFORD XI: Gomes; Cathcart, Kaboul, Prodl, Britos; Cleverley, Capoue; Niang, Zarate, Holebas; Deeney