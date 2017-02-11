Henrikh Mkhitaryan praises Jurgen Klopp for 'showing him the way'

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan admits that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp helped him "become a player" when the two were at Borussia Dortmund.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 12:24 UK

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has thanked Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for giving him advice that ultimately helped him through a tough start to his Old Trafford career.

Mkhitaryan played under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, where the German coach counselled the player through a difficult time in 2013.

Earlier this season, the Armenia international did not play in the league for 10 weeks and admits that Klopp's previous advice helped him get through the adversity.

"I am thankful to Klopp. He worked on my personality and the psychological part," he told BBC Sport. "At Dortmund, I was very stressed after a few games when we were playing really bad.

"Klopp showed me the way. He supported me and told me I had to keep my head up because good things were coming. He helped me to become a player."

Since his exile, Mkhitaryan has become a key player for Jose Mourinho and was man of the match in Sunday's 3-0 win over Leicester City.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
expand