Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has thanked Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for giving him advice that ultimately helped him through a tough start to his Old Trafford career.

Mkhitaryan played under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, where the German coach counselled the player through a difficult time in 2013.

Earlier this season, the Armenia international did not play in the league for 10 weeks and admits that Klopp's previous advice helped him get through the adversity.

"I am thankful to Klopp. He worked on my personality and the psychological part," he told BBC Sport. "At Dortmund, I was very stressed after a few games when we were playing really bad.

"Klopp showed me the way. He supported me and told me I had to keep my head up because good things were coming. He helped me to become a player."

Since his exile, Mkhitaryan has become a key player for Jose Mourinho and was man of the match in Sunday's 3-0 win over Leicester City.