Feb 11, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Nathaniel Clyne: 'We owe Jurgen Klopp a big performance'

Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Derby County at the iPro Stadium on September 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne says that his side "owe" manager Jurgen Klopp "a big performance" this weekend.
Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne has said that the players "owe" manager Jurgen Klopp "a big performance" when they welcome title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Saturday evening.

The Reds have endured a torrid start to 2017, winning just one of their 10 games and exiting both domestic cup competitions in the process.

In the Premier League, Klopp's side have taken just three points from a possible 15 and last week suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Hull City.

"We know that we owe the manager and the fans a big performance," Clyne told the Liverpool Echo. "It wasn't good enough against Hull and there has to be a response. The fans will be up for it and we need to give them a boost.

"We haven't won at home for a while and we have got to put that right. It won't be easy because Tottenham are a very good side. But we've got the ability to beat them. We've proved we can beat anyone in this league this season and we need to get back on track.

"It's difficult to put your finger on [what is going wrong]. It's been up and down for us. In the first half of the season we were flying. We were creating a lot of chances and scoring a lot of goals. Come the start of this year we hit a bad patch.

"I don't think we can use fatigue as an excuse. Other clubs have played the same number of games as us. We just haven't been performing at the same level as we did earlier in the season."

Liverpool enter the match fifth in the table, four points behind second-placed Tottenham.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates after his side's Premier League victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
 Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Derby County at the iPro Stadium on September 20, 2016
