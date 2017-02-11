Feb 11, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Jurgen Klopp refusing to dwell on poor Liverpool form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that he is wasting no time dwelling on his side's poor form so far in 2017.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is not interested in discussing his side's poor form so far in 2017.

The Reds' only victory in 10 outings across all competitions since the turn of the year came in an FA Cup replay against League Two side Plymouth Argyle, with that form seeing them eliminated from both cup competitions and drop out of the top four in the Premier League.

Liverpool's last outing saw them slump to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of struggling Hull City and, while Klopp admitted that he was "angry" with the first-half performance in that match, he insists that he is firmly focused on his side's remaining 14 games.

"In this moment I am nearly nil-point-nil interested in what was. I am more interested in what will be and what we can do, and what results we can get and performances we can show and where and when we can deliver. In my dreams we can win 14 games. I know how it sounds but I cannot change my dreams and that is what I am working for," he told reporters.

"After these 14 games it is another moment when we watch back and we use all these experiences and all the things we learned about each other, and then we will make decisions that will help us in the next season. I was not happy about the first half [against Hull], you can imagine. I remember even in the second half I was angry about the first half. First half we should not play like this. There was no sign in the week this would happen.

"We had a more than a good game against Chelsea (drawing 1-1). We flew there, (had a) night in a hotel, everything is perfect and then we play this kind of football. It was not a physical issue because the second half there was nothing.

"It is my responsibility but it doesn't mean I can't be angry. You watch the game again and it was clear what was wrong. We have no time to watch back and say 'Maybe this was the reason' - we spoke about everything. It is really important we spoke about the important things for the players and that is what we did immediately."

Liverpool welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Saturday looking for their first Premier League win of the year.

Demarai Gray in action for Leicester City on September 22, 2016
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
