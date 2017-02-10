General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Antonio Conte refuses to put a price on Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refuses to put a price on Eden Hazard following his stunning solo goal against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 14:22 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that Eden Hazard is not for sale at any price.

The 26-year-old has already more than doubled his Premier League goals tally from last season, scoring 10 so far this term to help his side storm nine points clear at the top of the table.

The most recent of those was a stunning solo effort during Chelsea's 3-1 win over Arsenal last weekend, and Conte revealed that he subbed the Belgian later in that game so that he would get the ovation he deserved.

"I'm not very good to put a price on a player. I think Eden, for sure, is a great player. A top player. He's in a level very high. But I don't see the problem, because we don't want to sell him. He hasn't a price now," he told reporters.

"I wanted to give him a great applause of our fans. I think he deserved this for the game that he played, not only with the ball, but above all without the ball.

"When I make a substitution there is always a reason. Sometimes I try to preserve some players. Sometimes there is a technical choice."

Chelsea will take on Burnley on Sunday looking to move one step closer to a second title in the space of three years.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates after his side's Premier League victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Conte: 'Six teams still in title race'
