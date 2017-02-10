Chelsea manager Antonio Conte claims that as many as six teams could still win the Premier League title, despite his side sitting nine points clear.

Conte has repeatedly rejected suggestions that the title race is all but over despite his side's relentless form, which has seen them win 16 and lose just one of their last 18 Premier League outings.

Tottenham Hotspur could close the gap to six points by the time Chelsea take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, and Conte insists that Spurs, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are all still in with a chance of catching his side.

"I think that until the end of the season, we are to leave this type of pressure. I believe if we play before or the other team play before us, the pressure is always the same because if the opponent win the game they reduce the gap. If the opponent don't win the game you have the possibility to take more points. We have the right experience to deal with this situation," he told reporters.

"It's important to think in ourselves. For us it's important our game against Burnley, because know we are top of the table and we can count only in our game. If then arrive good news of the other team, we'd be happy, but we must count on ourselves. Honestly, I think that there are six teams very strong that can fight to win the title. Also Manchester United yeah, because Manchester United have a great squad.

"I hired a lot of players that trust in the title for sure. This is the truth and we must know this, because if we think that we have nine points and we are very close to winning the title, it's a great mistake. There are 14 games to play, there are I repeat five teams and with Chelsea six teams that can fight until the end to win the title. It's important now to don't do great mistakes in this race."

Chelsea are taking on a Burnley side who have won their last seven home games in all competitions and would be third in the table if only home form counted.