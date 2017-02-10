Antonio Conte: 'Six teams could still win Premier League title'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates after his side's Premier League victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte claims that as many as six teams could still win the Premier League title, despite his side sitting nine points clear.
Friday, February 10, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed that six teams could still win the Premier League title, despite his side enjoying a nine-point lead at the top of the table.

Conte has repeatedly rejected suggestions that the title race is all but over despite his side's relentless form, which has seen them win 16 and lose just one of their last 18 Premier League outings.

Tottenham Hotspur could close the gap to six points by the time Chelsea take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, and Conte insists that Spurs, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are all still in with a chance of catching his side.

"I think that until the end of the season, we are to leave this type of pressure. I believe if we play before or the other team play before us, the pressure is always the same because if the opponent win the game they reduce the gap. If the opponent don't win the game you have the possibility to take more points. We have the right experience to deal with this situation," he told reporters.

"It's important to think in ourselves. For us it's important our game against Burnley, because know we are top of the table and we can count only in our game. If then arrive good news of the other team, we'd be happy, but we must count on ourselves. Honestly, I think that there are six teams very strong that can fight to win the title. Also Manchester United yeah, because Manchester United have a great squad.

"I hired a lot of players that trust in the title for sure. This is the truth and we must know this, because if we think that we have nine points and we are very close to winning the title, it's a great mistake. There are 14 games to play, there are I repeat five teams and with Chelsea six teams that can fight until the end to win the title. It's important now to don't do great mistakes in this race."

Chelsea are taking on a Burnley side who have won their last seven home games in all competitions and would be third in the table if only home form counted.

Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Klopp undecided on goalkeeper change
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version