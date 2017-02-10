Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho rules out making major changes to his squad in the summer transfer window.

The club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward yesterday hinted at a quieter summer window for United this year after bringing in Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly last summer.

Mourinho has confirmed that there will only be a handful of players going in and out of the club, but insists that the deals will be done in order to improve the squad.

"We prefer to bring two, three or four players, but good players. Players that feel an idea, a football that we try to play, that can improve our squad," he told reporters.

"We are not interested in selling six or seven and buy six or seven, and from this six or seven only one or two are great quality. All the others are the same as the ones we are selling.

"We are not going to play this game, we are stable, so we think our market in the summer will be soft, will be natural. Some players to leave, some players to come but in a very natural way."

Mourinho also expressed his confidence that Ibrahimovic will stay at the club for at least another year.