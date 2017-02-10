General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho rules out mass overhaul in summer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho rules out making major changes to his squad in the summer transfer window.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 15:24 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out the possibility of making major changes to his squad this summer.

The club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward yesterday hinted at a quieter summer window for United this year after bringing in Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly last summer.

Mourinho has confirmed that there will only be a handful of players going in and out of the club, but insists that the deals will be done in order to improve the squad.

"We prefer to bring two, three or four players, but good players. Players that feel an idea, a football that we try to play, that can improve our squad," he told reporters.

"We are not interested in selling six or seven and buy six or seven, and from this six or seven only one or two are great quality. All the others are the same as the ones we are selling.

"We are not going to play this game, we are stable, so we think our market in the summer will be soft, will be natural. Some players to leave, some players to come but in a very natural way."

Mourinho also expressed his confidence that Ibrahimovic will stay at the club for at least another year.

Ed Woodward and Bobby Charlton have a natter during the FA Cup game between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Read Next:
Ed Woodward hints at quiet summer window
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Ed Woodward, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Eric Bailly, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Chelsea winger Willian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Antonio Conte brushes off Willian exit rumours
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho "totally convinced" of Zlatan Ibrahimovic stay
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Antoine Griezmann wants Champions League football to sign for Manchester United?
Mourinho rules out major summer changesMourinho expecting "difficult" Watford testConte: 'Six teams still in title race'Preview: Man Utd vs. WatfordRooney: 'Man Utd in good position'
Sofiane Boufal to miss EFL Cup final?David de Gea "very happy" at Man UtdEd Woodward hints at quiet summer windowPhil Jones considered leaving Man UnitedMadrid 'to choose between De Gea, Courtois'
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version