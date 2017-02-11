Anthony Martial and Daley Blind return to the Manchester United XI for the visit of Watford.

Anthony Martial and Daley Blind have returned to the Manchester United XI for the visit of Watford this afternoon.

French forward Martial comes in for Marcus Rashford as partner for Zlatan Ibrahimovic up front as the Red Devils look to extend their unbeaten league run to 16 games.

Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba continue to patrol the middle of the park, while David De Gea remains between the sticks.

Marcos Rojo picked up a knock in the 3-0 win at Leicester City last time out and is consequently left out of the matchday squad today, with Blind coming in to replace him at left-back.

For the visiting Hornets, manager Walter Mazzarri makes just one change from the side that defeated Burnley 2-1 last weekend, with Miguel Britos coming in for Valon Behrami in the back four.

Troy Deeney continues to provide the attacking threat, with support from Jose Holebas, M'Baye Niang and Mauro Zarate.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind; Mata, Herrera, Pogba, Mkhitaryan; Martial, Blind

Subs: Romero, Darmian, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford, Rooney

Watford: Gomes; Cathcart, Kaboul, Prödl, Britos; Cleverley, Capoue; Niang, Zárate, Holebas; Deeney

Subs: Arlauskis, Mariappa, Janmaat, Behrami, Doucouré, Success, Okaka

Keep up with all of the action from Old Trafford this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.