Feb 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-0
Watford
Mata (32')
HT

Team News: Anthony Martial, Daley Blind in for Manchester United

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
© SilverHub
Anthony Martial and Daley Blind return to the Manchester United XI for the visit of Watford.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 14:31 UK

Anthony Martial and Daley Blind have returned to the Manchester United XI for the visit of Watford this afternoon.

French forward Martial comes in for Marcus Rashford as partner for Zlatan Ibrahimovic up front as the Red Devils look to extend their unbeaten league run to 16 games.

Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba continue to patrol the middle of the park, while David De Gea remains between the sticks.

Marcos Rojo picked up a knock in the 3-0 win at Leicester City last time out and is consequently left out of the matchday squad today, with Blind coming in to replace him at left-back.

For the visiting Hornets, manager Walter Mazzarri makes just one change from the side that defeated Burnley 2-1 last weekend, with Miguel Britos coming in for Valon Behrami in the back four.

Troy Deeney continues to provide the attacking threat, with support from Jose Holebas, M'Baye Niang and Mauro Zarate.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind; Mata, Herrera, Pogba, Mkhitaryan; Martial, Blind
Subs: Romero, Darmian, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford, Rooney

Watford: Gomes; Cathcart, Kaboul, Prödl, Britos; Cleverley, Capoue; Niang, Zárate, Holebas; Deeney
Subs: Arlauskis, Mariappa, Janmaat, Behrami, Doucouré, Success, Okaka

Keep up with all of the action from Old Trafford this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Your Comments
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Antoine Griezmann wants Champions League football to sign for Manchester United?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Preview: Manchester United vs. Watford
