Feb 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Watford

Jose Mourinho expecting "very difficult" Watford test

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that he is expecting a "very difficult match" when Watford visit Old Trafford on Saturday.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 14:46 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that he is expecting a "very difficult match" when his side welcome Watford to Old Trafford on Saturday.

United go into the game on the back of a 15-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League and knowing that victory would lift them up to fifth for a few hours at least, with Liverpool not in action until later in the day.

However, Watford have already beaten United once this season, running out 3-1 winners at Vicarage Road in September in a match that prompted Mourinho to criticise the officials and his own players after the game.

"The moments are a bit different because that moment was a period where we lost the match before, I think against Manchester City. In this case we are having I don't say the perfect results because we have many draws, but we are in the moment of being unbeatable for a long time, so we are positive," he told reporters.

"But we know that the game is going to be very difficult. This is what matters and I know that they are very difficult. They are defensive but there are teams that are very defensive but they are not well organised. They are just very defensive. That's not Watford's case. Walter [Mazzarri] is a very good coach, the team is very well-organised.

"Then they have this capacity of being dangerous in counter-attack, being dangerous in set pieces with a physical team. Many players played already in big teams. They have the knowhow, they have the experience. Many players are coming from Italian football - important clubs, Napoli, Milan, Udinese, players with great knowledge of high competition. So the team is also very experienced and I'm waiting for a very difficult match."

Watford have never won a league match at Old Trafford, drawing two and losing seven of their previous nine visits.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates after his side's Premier League victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Read Next:
Conte: 'Six teams still in title race'
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Walter Mazzarri, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho expecting "very difficult" Watford test
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho "totally convinced" of Zlatan Ibrahimovic stay
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates after his side's Premier League victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Six teams could still win Premier League title'
Man United need CL football to sign Griezmann?Preview: Man Utd vs. WatfordRooney: 'Man Utd in good position'Sofiane Boufal to miss EFL Cup final?David de Gea "very happy" at Man Utd
Ed Woodward hints at quiet summer windowPhil Jones considered leaving Man UnitedMadrid 'to choose between De Gea, Courtois'United announce £37.6m Q2 operating profitMourinho 'to discuss one-year extension'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Watford News
Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho expecting "very difficult" Watford test
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Preview: Manchester United vs. Watford
 Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
Watford boss Walter Mazzarri hopes to bring out the best in M'Baye Niang
Ighalo: 'I wanted to stay in England'Dyche delighted by "outstanding" Burnley effortMazzarri: 'Time for Watford to become ruthless'Result: Deeney, Niang help Watford into top halfTeam News: Zarate, Holebas start for Watford
Kaboul: 'Arsenal couldn't live with us'Ferguson joins mourners at Taylor funeralWenger: 'We were not mentally prepared'Young Watford striker sent to CoventryMiddlesbrough confirm Guedioura arrival
> Watford Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version