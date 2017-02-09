General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Wayne Rooney: 'Manchester United in good position to finish in top four'

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is content with how the season is progressing and believes his side are in a "good position" to finish in the top four.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 19:04 UK

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has claimed that his side are in a "good position" to finish the season in a Champions League place.

The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, but they have closed the gap on the top four to just two points courtesy of a 15-match unbeaten streak.

United are also still in the Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup, and Rooney believes that they are well placed to enjoy a successful season.

"I think it's going okay. We're in a good position in terms of making the top four. Obviously our ambition was to try and be champions, which will be difficult now. We know that. But we're right there in terms of trying to place ourselves in the top four," he told GQ magazine.

"We're still in the Europa League, in the final of the League Cup and still in the FA Cup, so they're trophies we believe we've got a strong enough squad to go and win. Then obviously now probably we have to look at trying to finish in the top four.

"[Jose Mourinho] is obviously a top manager - I think his record at all the clubs he's been at shows that. I think he knows what he wants from the players, and the players know what the manager wants from them. He's strong in that sense but as long as you're doing what he wants, then I'm sure you'll be fine. I think you can see he has got a winning mentality - not that we didn't have that already, but he's certainly reminded us of that."

United host Watford on Saturday knowing that victory could lift them into the top four depending on results elsewhere.

Ed Woodward and Bobby Charlton have a natter during the FA Cup game between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Read Next:
Ed Woodward hints at quiet summer window
>
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Wayne Rooney: 'Manchester United in good position to finish in top four'
 Ed Woodward and Bobby Charlton have a natter during the FA Cup game between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Ed Woodward hints at quieter summer transfer window for Manchester United
 Southampton attacker Sofiane Boufal in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Sofiane Boufal to miss EFL Cup final?
David de Gea "very happy" at Man UtdPhil Jones considered leaving Man UnitedMadrid 'to choose between De Gea, Courtois'United announce £37.6m Q2 operating profitMourinho 'to discuss one-year extension'
Rashford hails Zlatan mentalityHerrera: 'Man United form will have top four worried'Barcelona to rival United for defender?Mkhitaryan: 'I'll always give my all for Mourinho'Schneiderlin hopes to catch Man United
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version