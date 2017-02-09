Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is content with how the season is progressing and believes his side are in a "good position" to finish in the top four.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has claimed that his side are in a "good position" to finish the season in a Champions League place.

The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, but they have closed the gap on the top four to just two points courtesy of a 15-match unbeaten streak.

United are also still in the Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup, and Rooney believes that they are well placed to enjoy a successful season.

"I think it's going okay. We're in a good position in terms of making the top four. Obviously our ambition was to try and be champions, which will be difficult now. We know that. But we're right there in terms of trying to place ourselves in the top four," he told GQ magazine.

"We're still in the Europa League, in the final of the League Cup and still in the FA Cup, so they're trophies we believe we've got a strong enough squad to go and win. Then obviously now probably we have to look at trying to finish in the top four.

"[Jose Mourinho] is obviously a top manager - I think his record at all the clubs he's been at shows that. I think he knows what he wants from the players, and the players know what the manager wants from them. He's strong in that sense but as long as you're doing what he wants, then I'm sure you'll be fine. I think you can see he has got a winning mentality - not that we didn't have that already, but he's certainly reminded us of that."

United host Watford on Saturday knowing that victory could lift them into the top four depending on results elsewhere.