May 11, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Celta Vigo
 

Jose Mourinho: 'Europa League clash most important match in our history'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that Thursday's Europa League semi-final tie against Celta Vigo is the "most important match" in the club's history.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 17:56 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has described Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg as "the most important match" in the club's history.

The Red Devils, who have won 20 league titles and three European Cups since their existence, will face Celta at Old Trafford with a one-goal advantage after Marcus Rashford nabbed an away goal in Spain during the first leg.

Given that United are four points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City in the Premier League with three games left to play, the North-West outfit's best hope of securing a Champions League spot next season might be winning Europa.

"I am not speaking about myself. I am thinking about the club and the players. Trophies are very important for the club, and it is very important to be in a European final," Mourinho told reporters in Wednesday's press conference.

"It is important for the club to fight for the only trophy that the club has never won before. For this group of players, which is a new group for European success.

"It is very important for the club and players. Tomorrow we will fight hard. It has been a long journey. match no.14 in the Europa League and we want to win. In my feeling it's also the most important match of our history."

If United win their semi-final tie, they will face either Ajax or Lyon in the final.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Carrick "desperate" to win Europa League
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Marcus Rashford, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Europa League clash most important match in our history'
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United to launch £85m bid for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku?
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
FIFA 'to investigate Paul Pogba transfer'
Rooney wants to stay at Man UnitedMourinho confirms Young's season is overTottenham 'do not fear losing Eric Dier'Carrick "desperate" to win Europa LeagueMan City 'join Nelson Semedo race'
Preview: Manchester United vs. Celta VigoLingard backs Pogba to improve Man United to offer De Gea new contract?Report: Trabzonspor eye Fellaini moveMan United 'to launch £40m Dier bid'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 