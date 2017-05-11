Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that Thursday's Europa League semi-final tie against Celta Vigo is the "most important match" in the club's history.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has described Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg as "the most important match" in the club's history.

The Red Devils, who have won 20 league titles and three European Cups since their existence, will face Celta at Old Trafford with a one-goal advantage after Marcus Rashford nabbed an away goal in Spain during the first leg.

Given that United are four points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City in the Premier League with three games left to play, the North-West outfit's best hope of securing a Champions League spot next season might be winning Europa.

"I am not speaking about myself. I am thinking about the club and the players. Trophies are very important for the club, and it is very important to be in a European final," Mourinho told reporters in Wednesday's press conference.

"It is important for the club to fight for the only trophy that the club has never won before. For this group of players, which is a new group for European success.

"It is very important for the club and players. Tomorrow we will fight hard. It has been a long journey. match no.14 in the Europa League and we want to win. In my feeling it's also the most important match of our history."

If United win their semi-final tie, they will face either Ajax or Lyon in the final.