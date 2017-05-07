Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho refuses to completely give up on qualifying for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Mourinho suggested that he will prioritise qualification via the Europa League following Sunday's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal, a result which left the Red Devils four points adrift of the top four.

The Portuguese boss acknowledged that winning the Europa League now appears to be their most likely route into the Champions League, but insists that his side are still aiming for a perfect end to the Premier League season too.

"Now we play Celta Vigo and we need to focus on that from this moment. We need to recover and focus on the second leg because we have the chance to play in a European final," he told MUTV.

"We are fighting for a Champions League spot through the Europa League, but as well through the Premier League and we came here with this aim but unfortunately we couldn't win.

"We have a really important chance to play Champions League through the Europa League but in the Premier League anything can happen. We will try to win our remaining games and maybe we (will finish) in the top four."

United, who hold a 1-0 away-goal advantage over Celta at the halfway stage of their Europa League semi-final, take on Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Crystal Palace in their final three league games of the season.