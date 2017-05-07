May 7, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-0
Man UtdManchester United
Xhaka (54'), Welbeck (57')
Koscielny (67')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Jose Mourinho: 'Anything can happen in Premier League'

A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho refuses to completely give up on qualifying for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish in the Premier League.
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 13:20 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he will not give up hope of qualifying for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Mourinho suggested that he will prioritise qualification via the Europa League following Sunday's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal, a result which left the Red Devils four points adrift of the top four.

The Portuguese boss acknowledged that winning the Europa League now appears to be their most likely route into the Champions League, but insists that his side are still aiming for a perfect end to the Premier League season too.

"Now we play Celta Vigo and we need to focus on that from this moment. We need to recover and focus on the second leg because we have the chance to play in a European final," he told MUTV.

"We are fighting for a Champions League spot through the Europa League, but as well through the Premier League and we came here with this aim but unfortunately we couldn't win.

"We have a really important chance to play Champions League through the Europa League but in the Premier League anything can happen. We will try to win our remaining games and maybe we (will finish) in the top four."

United, who hold a 1-0 away-goal advantage over Celta at the halfway stage of their Europa League semi-final, take on Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Crystal Palace in their final three league games of the season.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Your Comments
Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger shake hands before the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku hits out at transfer rumours
 Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Six Premier League clubs hold interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford?
