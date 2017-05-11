Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick says that he is "desperate" to win the Europa League title this season.

Carrick, 35, is yet to agree a new contract at Old Trafford, and it is thought that the former England international will depart the Red Devils on a free transfer at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The midfielder is still fully focused on the final weeks of the season, however, and he has revealed that he is "personally desperate to get to the final (Europa League) and to try and win it".

"I'm personally desperate to get to the final and to try and win it," Carrick told UEFA's official website. "That's the only thing that matters. Whatever competition you're in, especially at this club, with the team we've got, we're looking to win it. It's a great opportunity.

"We'll respect who is left in the competition – it's not going to be easy and we're not taking anything for granted at all – but that's got to be the aim. There's nothing else that matters."

Man United will welcome Celta Vigo to Old Trafford for the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night, holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Spain last week.