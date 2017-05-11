May 11, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Celta Vigo
Fellaini (17')
Blind (32'), Herrera (81')
Bailly (87')
LIVE
Roncaglia (85')
Aspas (66'), Cabral (92')
Roncaglia (87')

Team News: Widescale changes for both Manchester United and Celta Vigo

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United make eight changes as they host Celta Vigo in Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg at Old Trafford.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 19:20 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has made eight changes ahead of Thursday night's Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo at Old Trafford.

Club captain Wayne Rooney drops back down to the bench following Sunday's 2-0 loss at Arsenal, Marcus Rashford taking his place up front for the Red Devils.

Marouane Fellaini is available as his suspension only applies to domestic matches, while Antonio Valencia also starts having missed the game at the Emirates Stadium.

Sergio Romero, Eric Bailly, Daley Blind, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba are also drafted in as Man United bid to build on their 1-0 first-leg lead.

Eduardo Berizzo, meanwhile, has made nine changes to his side from their 3-0 loss at Malaga last time out.

Argentine midfielder Pablo Hernandez has been cleared by medical staff for selection and starts tonight, leaving the Celta boss with a full-strength side at his disposal.

Only long-term absentee Giuseppe Rossi misses out as the Italian striker continues his injury rehabilitation in the United States.

Manchester United: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Darmian; Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Rashford
Subs: De Gea, Jones, Smalling, Mata, Carrick, Rooney, Martial

Celta Vigo: Alvarez; Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Jonny; Wass, Radoja, Hernandez; Aspas, Sisto, Guidetti
Subs: Villar, Fontas, Gomez, Diaz, Sanchez, Bongonda, Beauvue

Follow all the action from Old Trafford with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Celta de Vigo's new coach, Argentinian Eduardo Berizzo walks across the field during his presentation at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on June 2, 2014
