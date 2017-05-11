Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the second leg of the Europa League semi-final between Manchester United and Celta Vigo from Old Trafford.
Man United will enter tonight's match boasting a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Vigo last week - courtesy of a second-half free kick from Marcus Rashford.
The winner of the last-four clash will take on either Ajax or Lyon in the Europa League final later this month, with Ajax currently leading 4-1 ahead of the return match in France.
Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of the action below.
6 - Celta de Vigo have scored in their 6 away games in this Europa League campaign and they won 0-2 in 3 of the last 4. Hope— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 11, 2017
UNITED: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Darmian; Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Mkhitaryan
CELTA: Alvarez; Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Jonny; Wass, Radoja, Hernandez; Aspas, Guidetti, Sisto