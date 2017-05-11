The winner of the last-four clash will take on either Ajax or Lyon in the Europa League final later this month, with Ajax currently leading 4-1 ahead of the return match in France.

Man United will enter tonight's match boasting a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Vigo last week - courtesy of a second-half free kick from Marcus Rashford .

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the second leg of the Europa League semi-final between Manchester United and Celta Vigo from Old Trafford.

90 min+4 Rooney heads for the corner as Man United look to head on to what they have here.

90 min+3 Man United gain a free kick in the Celta half as the tension continues to rise here. It has been a remarkable last 10 minutes, but Celta still need one goal to make the final of the competition.

90 min+1 We are into the first of six additional minutes at Old Trafford.

89 min MAN UNITED SUB! Smalling replaces Rashford the home side.

88 min Bailly is sent off for putting his hand in the face of Guidetti, and Roncaglia is sent off for his reaction. It is all handbags, but both teams are down to 10 men at Old Trafford.

87 min RED CARDS! BAILLY! RONCAGLIA!

87 min Handbags here! People are down all over the place!

86 min MAN UNITED SUB! Rooney replaces Lingard for the home side.

86 min Celta are back in this tie as Roncaglia heads a Bongonda cross into the far corner. Game on!

85 min GOAL! Man United 1-1 Celta Vigo (Roncaglia)

85 min Bailly makes another smart block to deny Aspas as Celta continue to force the issue here.

85 min Herrera finds Lingard with a clever pass inside the Celta box, but the England international is too slow, and the away side can clear their lines, setting up another attack through Bongonda.

83 min More pressure from Celta as Bongonda delivers a dangerous free kick into the Man United box, but a wonderful header from Bailly clears the danger. Still 2-0 to the Red Devils on aggregate.

81 min BOOKING! Herrera (Man United) is booked for a foul on Beauvue.

80 min CELTA SUB! Beauvue replaces Sisto for Celta here.

79 min Celta continue to force the issue as Bongonda drives into the Man United box before looking to flash a cross towards Aspas, but Carrick is immediately involved as he makes a brilliant block.

78 min MAN UNITED SUB! Carrick replaces Mkhitaryan for Man United.

78 min Sisto has a pop from distance, but Pogba is on hand to block as Celta continue to force the issue.

76 min CHANCE! Wonderful chance for Celta as Mallo picks out the head of Guidetti with a brilliant cross, but the striker's header is wide of the post. He just had to score there!

75 min Good pressure from Celta at Old Trafford as they continue to commit players in the final third of the field, but Man United are tight defensively as they clear their lines. One goal for Celta and it is game on!

73 min Little over 15 minutes of football remaining at Old Trafford, and Man United still lead 2-0 on aggregate as they close on a spot in the Europa League final. Celta are still in this tie though.

71 min CLOSE! Jozabed's powerful strike just misses the Man United goal!

69 min SAVE! Alvarez turns Fellaini's low effort wide of the post.

68 min CELTA SUB! Bongonda replaces Radoja for the away side.

68 min Still no movement on the Man United bench as we approach the final 20 minutes of action. Celta, meanwhile, also have two changes remaining. I still fancy another goal or two in this match.

66 min BOOKING! Aspas (Celta) is booked for dissent.

66 min Pass, pass, pass from Celta as they look to find a route back into this semi-final.

64 min SAVE! Rashford dances into the Celta box before looking to chip Alvarez, but the Spaniard is on hand to make a smart save. Brilliant work from Rashford in the build-up there!

64 min Just a reminder that Celta need to score twice in the final 25 minutes to stand a chance of progressing to the final. Another for Man United, however, would leave the away side needing three.

62 min Still no movement on the Man United bench, but we are entering the stage where Mourinho will be considering alterations. Celta are the dominant team at the moment, especially in the final third. Chances for Man United have been few and far between since the half-time interval here.

59 min CHANCE! Massive chance for Celta as Sisto finds Guidetti inside the Man United box, but the striker's effort is wide of the post. Brilliant work from Mallo to initially create space!

58 min Mkhitaryan finds Lingard inside the Man United box, and the England international spins before delivering towards the far post, but neither Pogba nor Rashford could make contract. It remains 1-0 Man United on the night, and 2-0 on aggregate as we approach the final 30 minutes of action.

55 min Aspas hits a tame effort straight into the arms of Romero.

55 min Celta are first to the ball at the moment as they regain possession in the middle of the park. There is still something missing in the final third, however, as Man United keep their clean sheet in tact.

53 min Herrera looks to release Lingard in a wide position, but the ball just runs out of play during an untidy period of the match. The home supporters continue to create a brilliant atmosphere here.

51 min I would be surprised if we had seen the last of the goals tonight, with both teams committing numbers in the final third of the field. Celta have to score at least twice in the second period.

49 min SAVE! Stunning save from Alvarez to keep out Mkhitaryan's powerful strike!

49 min You do get the feeling that one more Man United goal would put this Celta team to sleep, but one goal for the visitors and it would very much be game on. Plenty happening on the field at the moment.

47 min CHANCE! Wonderful chance for Celta to hit back as Mallo dances into the Man United box before flashing a low cross towards Sisto, but Romero does brilliantly to make the save!

47 min ... CELTA SUB! Jozabed replaces Wass for the visitors.

46 min RESTART! Celta resume the action at Old Trafford...

9.02pm BENCH WATCH! Celta boss Berizzo has a number of attacking options on his bench tonight, with the likes of Beauvue, Bongonda and Jozabed all capable of making a difference. Man United, meanwhile, have options in the shape of Martial, Mata and Rooney. Plenty of talent in reserve!

8.57pm STATISTICS! Celta have actually had more of the ball with 57% possession, while the visitors hit the target with four of their eight attempts in the first period. Man United, meanwhile, only managed one shot on target in the first 45 minutes, but that brought the opening goal. Just the one yellow card to report, and that came for Red Devils defender Blind in the 32nd minute of action.

8.52pm So there we have it. The referee brings the first period to a close with Man United leading 1-0 on the night courtesy of a close-range header from Fellaini. Celta have had their moments and indeed created some good chances, but it is the English side that lead this semi-final 2-0 on aggregate.

45 min+1 HALF-TIME: Man United 1-0 Celta Vigo (Man United lead 2-0 on aggregate)

45 min Guidetti's weak header is straight into the arms of Romero.

45 min Lingard slides a pass through to Rashford after excellent work from Pogba, but the offside flag is raised. Rashford is so dangerous for the home side as he continues to play on the last man.

43 min CHANCE! Wonderful chance for Celta to hit back as Sisto dances into a wide position before picking out the head of Wass with a cross, but the midfielder's effort was just wide!

41 min Romero keeps out a curling Sisto effort, which looked to be heading for the top corner.

40 min Little over five minutes of the first period remaining at Old Trafford, and Man United still lead 1-0 courtesy of that close-range header from Fellaini. Celta continue to enjoy decent possession here, but they are struggling to break through the home side's back-line. So far, so good for Man United.

37 min Pogba hits one from just outside the Celta box, but his effort is deflected over the crossbar.

36 min Ajax have actually taken the lead in tonight's other semi-final against Lyon, which means that the Dutch side now have a 5-1 aggregate lead. Ajax are as good as in the final as things stand, and Man United look set to join them. Not too much from Celta since the home side took the lead here.

34 min Bit of possession for Celta as this first period approaches its latter stages.

32 min BOOKING! Blind (Man United) is booked for a poor tackle on Hernandez.

32 min Little under 15 minutes of the first period remaining, and Man United lead 1-0 on the night and 2-0 on aggregate. The home side have another half-chance when Lingard's cross is deflected towards the far post, but Mallo manages to clear. More pressure from the 20-time English champions here.

29 min ... Wass's free kick was always curling wide of the post.

29 min Celta have a free kick in a dangerous area as Pogba fells Hernandez...

28 min SAVE! Romero turns Hernandez's effort over the crossbar.

28 min Celta have managed to stem the flow of pressure with a period of possession, but they are finding it difficult to undo this Man United defence at the moment. You do get the feeling that Celta have to score the next goal if they are to stand a chance of progressing through this semi-final tie.

25 min Pogba hits one from distance, but his effort was always too high.

24 min Celta need two goals to take the lead in this tie, which does not change an awful lot. They needed one before kickoff, and two to win. Man United are very much on the front foot, however, as they seek a second goal. Rashford delivers low into the Celta box, but this time there are no takers.

21 min Another half-chance for the home side as Mkhitaryan dances past a couple of challenges before finding Lingard, but his effort is deflected over the crossbar. Celta are under serious pressure here.

20 min Half-chance for Man United to score a second as Lingard finds Mkhitaryan with a clever pass, but the Armenian can only spin and fire over the crossbar. Much more like it from the home side here.

18 min Breakthrough! Man United make it 2-0 on aggregate as Rashford delivers a sensational cross onto the head of Fellaini, who powers his effort past Alvarez. Brilliant work from Rashford there!

17 min GOAL! Man United 1-0 Celta Vigo (Fellaini)

16 min Both teams continue to enjoy possession of the ball, but both defences are on top at the moment. There are signs, however, that Man Untied are starting to find their groove in this match.

14 min Bit of possession for Man United in the last couple of moments as the home supporters make their voices heard, but Celta are tight all over the park as they continue to frustrate the Red Devils.

12 min Pogba finds Rashford inside the Celta box, but Roncaglia is across at the vital moment to clear!

11 min The offside flag brings to an end Celta's latest attack, but it is the away side that continue to dominate this football match. Man United have offered nothing inside the opening 11 minutes.

9 min Celta are winning second balls all over the park at the moment, with Man United really struggling to get into the match. We have seen little from the likes of Mkhitaryan and Lingard in these early moments, but Aspas and Sisto have been lively down the other end. The hosts need to wake up here!

7 min All Celta in these early moments as the away side continue to dominate possession of the ball.

5 min Roncaglia then heads over the Man United crossbar as Celta continue to impress in these early moments. In having that last shot, Aspas easily danced past Darmian and then Blind at the back.

5 min SAVE! Romero has to tip an Aspas effort over the crossbar!

5 min Decent possession for Celta in these early moments, with Wass seeing plenty of the ball in the middle of the park. Mourinho asked for the home supporters to create a good atmosphere tonight, and that is indeed the case as noise rings around Old Trafford. Positive start from the visitors though.

3 min Nervy moment at the back for Man United as Blind gifts the ball to Aspas, but Celta fail to make most of the opportunity, with the Red Devils clearing their lines. Poor from Blind there.

2 min ... you just get the feeling that the first goal tonight - if there indeed is one - could be crucial. Celta would have a difficult task if they conceded first, but an away goal, and it would very much be game on in Manchester. It has been a pretty low-key start as both teams enjoy some possession.

0 min KICKOFF! Man United kick things off on home soil...

8.02pm PREDICTION! I fancy Man United tonight. I have seen a lot of Celta this season, and I am not convinced that they have enough to come to Old Trafford and win tonight. It might be a nervy night for the home supporters, but I would be very surprised if the Red Devils did not progress to the final.

7.58pm 6 - Celta de Vigo have scored in their 6 away games in this Europa League campaign and they won 0-2 in 3 of the last 4. Hope — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 11, 2017

7.55pm Celta might be the underdogs tonight, but they have won three of their six away games in the Europa League this season – scoring at least once in all of those away fixtures. Berizzo's side overturned a 1-0 first-leg home defeat to beat Shakhtar Donetsk in the round of 32 this season, and they will be looking to pull off a shock at Old Trafford tonight. The atmosphere is really building here.

7.52pm Celta's record in 10 European matches with English opposition is won five and lost five, and they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United when they last travelled to England in the groups stage of the 2006-2007 UEFA Cup. That said, the Spanish outfit famously won 1-0 away to Liverpool in the third round of the 1998-1999 UEFA Cup. Kickoff is now just over 10 minutes away here! © AFP

7.48pm Including the first leg of this semi-final, Celta have lost each of their last five games in all competitions, while they only narrowly came through their last-16 tie with Gent after managing a 1-1 draw in the return fixture. They have, however, managed to negotiate difficult two-legged affairs with Shakhtar Donetsk and Krasnodar to make the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

7.45pm As for Celta, head coach Eduardo Berizzo has waved the white flag when it comes to La Liga in recent weeks, with the former Argentine international placing all of his eggs in the Europa League basket. Celta have actually lost six of their last seven in Spain's top flight, including back-to-back 3-0 defeats against Athletic Bilbao and Malaga, which has seen them drop down to 12th position.

7.42pm Mourinho's first season at Old Trafford has not been without its bumps and bruises, but he already has the Community Shield and League Cup in the bag, and landing the Europa League – securing qualification for next season's Champions League in the process – would lead the Portuguese nicely into the new campaign. Serious money is again expected to be spent by the Red Devils this summer! © SilverHub

7.38pm The 20-time English champions are also unbeaten in the Europa League since losing 2-1 at Fenerbahce last November. Since then, they have won seven of their nine European fixtures, and have comfortably eased through the knockout stages – overcoming Zorya Luhansk, Saint-Etienne and Anderlecht to book their spot in the semi-finals. Now Celta stand in their way of a spot in the final.

7.35pm Man United's record in 48 meetings with Spanish teams is won 13, drawn 19 and lost 16, but they have won nine of their 22 fixtures in Manchester, losing just four times in the process. The Europa League is the only European trophy that has thus far eluded the Red Devils, and this is indeed their first semi-final in this particular competition. We are now just 30 minutes from kickoff at Old Trafford!

7.32pm Man United have actually won all six of their European home games at Old Trafford this season, while they are unbeaten in 17 continental home fixtures since a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in March 2013. What's more, the Red Devils have never lost a two-legged UEFA tie after winning the first leg on the road. © SilverHub

7.28pm It is thought that much of Man United's transfer business this summer will depend on their involvement in the Champions League next season, and winning the Europa League would bring an automatic spot in the group stages for the 2017-18 campaign. On the other hand, fourth in the Premier League would mean that the Red Devils have to go through a two-legged qualifier in August.

7.25pm Not only will Man United need Man City to drop points in two of their final three matches, the Red Devils will surely have to win away at both Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, starting with a trip to Spurs this weekend. It does appear extremely unlikely that Mourinho will be able to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, which makes tonight's game their biggest of the season.

7.22pm Mourinho promised to make changes for the clash at Arsenal, and that was indeed the case as eight players stepped out following the 1-0 win over Celta last Thursday. Arsenal shaded what was a drab affair, and the defeat, which was Man United's first in the Premier League since losing at Chelsea in October, has left them four points off fourth-place Manchester City with just three games left to play. © SilverHub

7.19pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 45 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Manchester. I shall speak about the away side a little bit later, but let's start with Man United. The Red Devils still have two avenues open to secure a spot in the Champions League for the 2017-18 campaign, but their hopes of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League this term took a big hit when they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

7.16pm As for Celta, Eduardo Berizzo's side are unchanged from the first leg last week, which means that former Manchester City striker John Guidetti will once again lead the line with support from Iago Aspas and Pione Sisto. Daniel Wass will be the more advanced of a midfield three which also includes Nemanja Radoja and Pablo Hernandez, while the skipper Hugo Mallo starts at right-back.

7.13pm Man United boss Jose Mourinho has made eight changes to the team that started Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, with Matteo Darmian, Ander Herrera and Henrikh Mkhitaryan the only three to keep their place. Antonio Valencia, Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini are among those to return to the XI, while Marcus Rashford will lead the line with support from Jesse Lingard. Captain Wayne Rooney is on a bench which also includes Juan Mata, Michael Carrick and Anthony Martial. © SilverHub

7.10pm TEAMS! UNITED: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Darmian; Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Mkhitaryan CELTA: Alvarez; Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Jonny; Wass, Radoja, Hernandez; Aspas, Guidetti, Sisto

7.07pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news for this match. Both sides were in league action at the weekend, and both managers made wholesale changes ahead of this second leg. All the big guns were expected to return, so let's have a look at the XIs...

7.04pm Last week's clash in Vigo was actually the first time that Celta and Man United had met in European competition. In truth, Man United were comfortably the superior team on the night, but a whole host of missed chances means that this semi-final is still very much alive. Had Jose Mourinho's team taken a couple more of their many chances, this second leg might have been purely academic. The only goal in Vigo came in the 67th minute courtesy of a wonderful free kick from Rashford.