May 11, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Celta Vigo
Fellaini (17')
Blind (32'), Herrera (81')
Bailly (87')
LIVE
Roncaglia (85')
Aspas (66'), Cabral (92')
Roncaglia (87')

Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Celta Vigo

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the second leg of the Europa League semi-final between Manchester United and Celta Vigo.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 21:55 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the second leg of the Europa League semi-final between Manchester United and Celta Vigo from Old Trafford.

Man United will enter tonight's match boasting a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Vigo last week - courtesy of a second-half free kick from Marcus Rashford.

The winner of the last-four clash will take on either Ajax or Lyon in the Europa League final later this month, with Ajax currently leading 4-1 ahead of the return match in France.

Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of the action below.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
90 min+4Rooney heads for the corner as Man United look to head on to what they have here.

90 min+3Man United gain a free kick in the Celta half as the tension continues to rise here. It has been a remarkable last 10 minutes, but Celta still need one goal to make the final of the competition.

90 min+1We are into the first of six additional minutes at Old Trafford.

89 minMAN UNITED SUB! Smalling replaces Rashford the home side.

88 minBailly is sent off for putting his hand in the face of Guidetti, and Roncaglia is sent off for his reaction. It is all handbags, but both teams are down to 10 men at Old Trafford.

87 minRED CARDS! BAILLY! RONCAGLIA!

87 minHandbags here! People are down all over the place!

86 minMAN UNITED SUB! Rooney replaces Lingard for the home side.

86 minCelta are back in this tie as Roncaglia heads a Bongonda cross into the far corner. Game on!

85 minGOAL! Man United 1-1 Celta Vigo (Roncaglia)

85 minBailly makes another smart block to deny Aspas as Celta continue to force the issue here.

85 minHerrera finds Lingard with a clever pass inside the Celta box, but the England international is too slow, and the away side can clear their lines, setting up another attack through Bongonda.

83 minMore pressure from Celta as Bongonda delivers a dangerous free kick into the Man United box, but a wonderful header from Bailly clears the danger. Still 2-0 to the Red Devils on aggregate.

81 minBOOKING! Herrera (Man United) is booked for a foul on Beauvue.

80 minCELTA SUB! Beauvue replaces Sisto for Celta here.

79 minCelta continue to force the issue as Bongonda drives into the Man United box before looking to flash a cross towards Aspas, but Carrick is immediately involved as he makes a brilliant block.

78 minMAN UNITED SUB! Carrick replaces Mkhitaryan for Man United.

78 minSisto has a pop from distance, but Pogba is on hand to block as Celta continue to force the issue.

76 minCHANCE! Wonderful chance for Celta as Mallo picks out the head of Guidetti with a brilliant cross, but the striker's header is wide of the post. He just had to score there!

75 minGood pressure from Celta at Old Trafford as they continue to commit players in the final third of the field, but Man United are tight defensively as they clear their lines. One goal for Celta and it is game on!

73 minLittle over 15 minutes of football remaining at Old Trafford, and Man United still lead 2-0 on aggregate as they close on a spot in the Europa League final. Celta are still in this tie though.

71 minCLOSE! Jozabed's powerful strike just misses the Man United goal!

69 minSAVE! Alvarez turns Fellaini's low effort wide of the post.

68 minCELTA SUB! Bongonda replaces Radoja for the away side.

68 minStill no movement on the Man United bench as we approach the final 20 minutes of action. Celta, meanwhile, also have two changes remaining. I still fancy another goal or two in this match.

66 minBOOKING! Aspas (Celta) is booked for dissent.

66 minPass, pass, pass from Celta as they look to find a route back into this semi-final.

64 minSAVE! Rashford dances into the Celta box before looking to chip Alvarez, but the Spaniard is on hand to make a smart save. Brilliant work from Rashford in the build-up there!

64 minJust a reminder that Celta need to score twice in the final 25 minutes to stand a chance of progressing to the final. Another for Man United, however, would leave the away side needing three.

62 minStill no movement on the Man United bench, but we are entering the stage where Mourinho will be considering alterations. Celta are the dominant team at the moment, especially in the final third. Chances for Man United have been few and far between since the half-time interval here.

59 minCHANCE! Massive chance for Celta as Sisto finds Guidetti inside the Man United box, but the striker's effort is wide of the post. Brilliant work from Mallo to initially create space!

58 minMkhitaryan finds Lingard inside the Man United box, and the England international spins before delivering towards the far post, but neither Pogba nor Rashford could make contract. It remains 1-0 Man United on the night, and 2-0 on aggregate as we approach the final 30 minutes of action.

55 minAspas hits a tame effort straight into the arms of Romero.

55 minCelta are first to the ball at the moment as they regain possession in the middle of the park. There is still something missing in the final third, however, as Man United keep their clean sheet in tact.

53 minHerrera looks to release Lingard in a wide position, but the ball just runs out of play during an untidy period of the match. The home supporters continue to create a brilliant atmosphere here.

51 minI would be surprised if we had seen the last of the goals tonight, with both teams committing numbers in the final third of the field. Celta have to score at least twice in the second period.

49 minSAVE! Stunning save from Alvarez to keep out Mkhitaryan's powerful strike!

49 minYou do get the feeling that one more Man United goal would put this Celta team to sleep, but one goal for the visitors and it would very much be game on. Plenty happening on the field at the moment.

47 minCHANCE! Wonderful chance for Celta to hit back as Mallo dances into the Man United box before flashing a low cross towards Sisto, but Romero does brilliantly to make the save!

47 min... CELTA SUB! Jozabed replaces Wass for the visitors.

46 minRESTART! Celta resume the action at Old Trafford...

9.02pmBENCH WATCH! Celta boss Berizzo has a number of attacking options on his bench tonight, with the likes of Beauvue, Bongonda and Jozabed all capable of making a difference. Man United, meanwhile, have options in the shape of Martial, Mata and Rooney. Plenty of talent in reserve!

8.57pmSTATISTICS! Celta have actually had more of the ball with 57% possession, while the visitors hit the target with four of their eight attempts in the first period. Man United, meanwhile, only managed one shot on target in the first 45 minutes, but that brought the opening goal. Just the one yellow card to report, and that came for Red Devils defender Blind in the 32nd minute of action.

8.52pmSo there we have it. The referee brings the first period to a close with Man United leading 1-0 on the night courtesy of a close-range header from Fellaini. Celta have had their moments and indeed created some good chances, but it is the English side that lead this semi-final 2-0 on aggregate.

45 min+1HALF-TIME: Man United 1-0 Celta Vigo (Man United lead 2-0 on aggregate)

45 minGuidetti's weak header is straight into the arms of Romero.

45 minLingard slides a pass through to Rashford after excellent work from Pogba, but the offside flag is raised. Rashford is so dangerous for the home side as he continues to play on the last man.

43 minCHANCE! Wonderful chance for Celta to hit back as Sisto dances into a wide position before picking out the head of Wass with a cross, but the midfielder's effort was just wide!

41 minRomero keeps out a curling Sisto effort, which looked to be heading for the top corner.

40 minLittle over five minutes of the first period remaining at Old Trafford, and Man United still lead 1-0 courtesy of that close-range header from Fellaini. Celta continue to enjoy decent possession here, but they are struggling to break through the home side's back-line. So far, so good for Man United.

37 minPogba hits one from just outside the Celta box, but his effort is deflected over the crossbar.

36 minAjax have actually taken the lead in tonight's other semi-final against Lyon, which means that the Dutch side now have a 5-1 aggregate lead. Ajax are as good as in the final as things stand, and Man United look set to join them. Not too much from Celta since the home side took the lead here.

34 minBit of possession for Celta as this first period approaches its latter stages.

32 minBOOKING! Blind (Man United) is booked for a poor tackle on Hernandez.

32 minLittle under 15 minutes of the first period remaining, and Man United lead 1-0 on the night and 2-0 on aggregate. The home side have another half-chance when Lingard's cross is deflected towards the far post, but Mallo manages to clear. More pressure from the 20-time English champions here.

29 min... Wass's free kick was always curling wide of the post.

29 minCelta have a free kick in a dangerous area as Pogba fells Hernandez...

28 minSAVE! Romero turns Hernandez's effort over the crossbar.

28 minCelta have managed to stem the flow of pressure with a period of possession, but they are finding it difficult to undo this Man United defence at the moment. You do get the feeling that Celta have to score the next goal if they are to stand a chance of progressing through this semi-final tie.

25 minPogba hits one from distance, but his effort was always too high.

24 minCelta need two goals to take the lead in this tie, which does not change an awful lot. They needed one before kickoff, and two to win. Man United are very much on the front foot, however, as they seek a second goal. Rashford delivers low into the Celta box, but this time there are no takers.

21 minAnother half-chance for the home side as Mkhitaryan dances past a couple of challenges before finding Lingard, but his effort is deflected over the crossbar. Celta are under serious pressure here.

20 minHalf-chance for Man United to score a second as Lingard finds Mkhitaryan with a clever pass, but the Armenian can only spin and fire over the crossbar. Much more like it from the home side here.

18 minBreakthrough! Man United make it 2-0 on aggregate as Rashford delivers a sensational cross onto the head of Fellaini, who powers his effort past Alvarez. Brilliant work from Rashford there!

17 minGOAL! Man United 1-0 Celta Vigo (Fellaini)

16 minBoth teams continue to enjoy possession of the ball, but both defences are on top at the moment. There are signs, however, that Man Untied are starting to find their groove in this match.

14 minBit of possession for Man United in the last couple of moments as the home supporters make their voices heard, but Celta are tight all over the park as they continue to frustrate the Red Devils.

12 minPogba finds Rashford inside the Celta box, but Roncaglia is across at the vital moment to clear!

11 minThe offside flag brings to an end Celta's latest attack, but it is the away side that continue to dominate this football match. Man United have offered nothing inside the opening 11 minutes.

9 minCelta are winning second balls all over the park at the moment, with Man United really struggling to get into the match. We have seen little from the likes of Mkhitaryan and Lingard in these early moments, but Aspas and Sisto have been lively down the other end. The hosts need to wake up here!

7 minAll Celta in these early moments as the away side continue to dominate possession of the ball.

5 minRoncaglia then heads over the Man United crossbar as Celta continue to impress in these early moments. In having that last shot, Aspas easily danced past Darmian and then Blind at the back.

5 minSAVE! Romero has to tip an Aspas effort over the crossbar!

5 minDecent possession for Celta in these early moments, with Wass seeing plenty of the ball in the middle of the park. Mourinho asked for the home supporters to create a good atmosphere tonight, and that is indeed the case as noise rings around Old Trafford. Positive start from the visitors though.

3 minNervy moment at the back for Man United as Blind gifts the ball to Aspas, but Celta fail to make most of the opportunity, with the Red Devils clearing their lines. Poor from Blind there.

2 min... you just get the feeling that the first goal tonight - if there indeed is one - could be crucial. Celta would have a difficult task if they conceded first, but an away goal, and it would very much be game on in Manchester. It has been a pretty low-key start as both teams enjoy some possession.

0 minKICKOFF! Man United kick things off on home soil...

8.02pmPREDICTION! I fancy Man United tonight. I have seen a lot of Celta this season, and I am not convinced that they have enough to come to Old Trafford and win tonight. It might be a nervy night for the home supporters, but I would be very surprised if the Red Devils did not progress to the final.

7.58pm

7.55pmCelta might be the underdogs tonight, but they have won three of their six away games in the Europa League this season – scoring at least once in all of those away fixtures. Berizzo's side overturned a 1-0 first-leg home defeat to beat Shakhtar Donetsk in the round of 32 this season, and they will be looking to pull off a shock at Old Trafford tonight. The atmosphere is really building here.

7.52pmCelta's record in 10 European matches with English opposition is won five and lost five, and they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United when they last travelled to England in the groups stage of the 2006-2007 UEFA Cup. That said, the Spanish outfit famously won 1-0 away to Liverpool in the third round of the 1998-1999 UEFA Cup. Kickoff is now just over 10 minutes away here!

Celta Vigo's John Guidetti celebrates his goal with teammates during the La Liga match against Barcelona on February 14, 2016© AFP


7.48pmIncluding the first leg of this semi-final, Celta have lost each of their last five games in all competitions, while they only narrowly came through their last-16 tie with Gent after managing a 1-1 draw in the return fixture. They have, however, managed to negotiate difficult two-legged affairs with Shakhtar Donetsk and Krasnodar to make the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

7.45pmAs for Celta, head coach Eduardo Berizzo has waved the white flag when it comes to La Liga in recent weeks, with the former Argentine international placing all of his eggs in the Europa League basket. Celta have actually lost six of their last seven in Spain's top flight, including back-to-back 3-0 defeats against Athletic Bilbao and Malaga, which has seen them drop down to 12th position.

7.42pmMourinho's first season at Old Trafford has not been without its bumps and bruises, but he already has the Community Shield and League Cup in the bag, and landing the Europa League – securing qualification for next season's Champions League in the process – would lead the Portuguese nicely into the new campaign. Serious money is again expected to be spent by the Red Devils this summer!

A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017© SilverHub


7.38pmThe 20-time English champions are also unbeaten in the Europa League since losing 2-1 at Fenerbahce last November. Since then, they have won seven of their nine European fixtures, and have comfortably eased through the knockout stages – overcoming Zorya Luhansk, Saint-Etienne and Anderlecht to book their spot in the semi-finals. Now Celta stand in their way of a spot in the final.

7.35pmMan United's record in 48 meetings with Spanish teams is won 13, drawn 19 and lost 16, but they have won nine of their 22 fixtures in Manchester, losing just four times in the process. The Europa League is the only European trophy that has thus far eluded the Red Devils, and this is indeed their first semi-final in this particular competition. We are now just 30 minutes from kickoff at Old Trafford!

7.32pmMan United have actually won all six of their European home games at Old Trafford this season, while they are unbeaten in 17 continental home fixtures since a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in March 2013. What's more, the Red Devils have never lost a two-legged UEFA tie after winning the first leg on the road.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017© SilverHub


7.28pmIt is thought that much of Man United's transfer business this summer will depend on their involvement in the Champions League next season, and winning the Europa League would bring an automatic spot in the group stages for the 2017-18 campaign. On the other hand, fourth in the Premier League would mean that the Red Devils have to go through a two-legged qualifier in August.

7.25pmNot only will Man United need Man City to drop points in two of their final three matches, the Red Devils will surely have to win away at both Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, starting with a trip to Spurs this weekend. It does appear extremely unlikely that Mourinho will be able to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, which makes tonight's game their biggest of the season.

7.22pmMourinho promised to make changes for the clash at Arsenal, and that was indeed the case as eight players stepped out following the 1-0 win over Celta last Thursday. Arsenal shaded what was a drab affair, and the defeat, which was Man United's first in the Premier League since losing at Chelsea in October, has left them four points off fourth-place Manchester City with just three games left to play.

Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney rues a missed chance during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on May 7, 2017© SilverHub


7.19pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 45 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Manchester. I shall speak about the away side a little bit later, but let's start with Man United. The Red Devils still have two avenues open to secure a spot in the Champions League for the 2017-18 campaign, but their hopes of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League this term took a big hit when they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

7.16pmAs for Celta, Eduardo Berizzo's side are unchanged from the first leg last week, which means that former Manchester City striker John Guidetti will once again lead the line with support from Iago Aspas and Pione Sisto. Daniel Wass will be the more advanced of a midfield three which also includes Nemanja Radoja and Pablo Hernandez, while the skipper Hugo Mallo starts at right-back.

7.13pmMan United boss Jose Mourinho has made eight changes to the team that started Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, with Matteo Darmian, Ander Herrera and Henrikh Mkhitaryan the only three to keep their place. Antonio Valencia, Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini are among those to return to the XI, while Marcus Rashford will lead the line with support from Jesse Lingard. Captain Wayne Rooney is on a bench which also includes Juan Mata, Michael Carrick and Anthony Martial.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017© SilverHub


7.10pmTEAMS!

UNITED: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Darmian; Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Mkhitaryan

CELTA: Alvarez; Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Jonny; Wass, Radoja, Hernandez; Aspas, Guidetti, Sisto


7.07pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news for this match. Both sides were in league action at the weekend, and both managers made wholesale changes ahead of this second leg. All the big guns were expected to return, so let's have a look at the XIs...

7.04pmLast week's clash in Vigo was actually the first time that Celta and Man United had met in European competition. In truth, Man United were comfortably the superior team on the night, but a whole host of missed chances means that this semi-final is still very much alive. Had Jose Mourinho's team taken a couple more of their many chances, this second leg might have been purely academic. The only goal in Vigo came in the 67th minute courtesy of a wonderful free kick from Rashford.

7.01pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live Europa League coverage continues from Old Trafford as Manchester United welcome Celta Vigo for the second leg of their semi-final. Man United boast a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Spain last week, where Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the match. Can the Red Devils finish the job on home soil tonight? Stay tuned to find out right here!

Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
Read Next:
Iago Aspas: 'I have nothing to prove'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marcus Rashford, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Celta Vigo
 A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Surgeon provides positive update on Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United to launch £85m bid for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku?
Team News: Widescale changes for Man UnitedConte takes swipe at predecessor MourinhoRooney wants to stay at Man UnitedMourinho: 'Europa most important match in our history'Mourinho confirms Young's season is over
Tottenham 'do not fear losing Eric Dier'Carrick "desperate" to win Europa LeagueMan City 'join Nelson Semedo race'Preview: Manchester United vs. Celta VigoLingard backs Pogba to improve
> Manchester United Homepage
More Celta Vigo News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Celta Vigo
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Team News: Widescale changes for both Manchester United and Celta Vigo
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Preview: Manchester United vs. Celta Vigo
Berizzo looking for "perfect performance"Iago Aspas: 'I have nothing to prove'Berizzo: 'Aspas key to EL chances'Result: Rashford gives United first-leg advantageTeam News: Widescale changes for Celta, Man United
Live Commentary: Celta Vigo 0-1 United - as it happenedNolito: 'Celta can beat Man United'Alvarez: "United are clear favourites"Berizzo: "My team has a strong identity"Guidetti vows to 'keep city blue' against Man Utd
> Celta Vigo Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 