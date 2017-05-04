Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini admits that he had to 'control himself' after picking up an early booking in Thursday's Europa League semi-final with Celta Vigo.

Fellaini is currently serving a domestic ban after being sent off against Manchester City in the Premier League last month, and the Belgian had a couple of nervy moments in the European tie after picking up a booking in the 33rd minute of the clash in Vigo.

The midfielder ultimately stayed on for the full 90 minutes of his team's 1-0 win, however, and he has admitted that he was walking a fine line after being carded in the first period.

"We had control and we knew what we had to do," Fellaini told MUTV. "We created chances in the first half and we deserved the goal. After an early booking and my red card against Manchester City last week, I know I have to have greater control.

"It will be tough [in the second leg]. They are a good team. We have to give everything on Thursday, give everything to get to the final."

Fellaini is suspended for Sunday's trip to Arsenal in the Premier League.