May 11, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Celta Vigo
 

Celta Vigo boss Eduardo Berizzo looking for "perfect performance"

Celta de Vigo's new coach, Argentinian Eduardo Berizzo walks across the field during his presentation at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on June 2, 2014
Celta Vigo boss Eduardo Berizzo says that "in football, everything is possible" as his team look to overcome Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Europa League.
Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Berizzo has claimed that his team "need to put in another perfect performance" if they are to overcome Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Celta will enter Thursday's second leg at Old Trafford trailing 1-0 from the reverse match in Spain last week, with Marcus Rashford's second-half free kick separating the two teams.

Berizzo has conceded that his side face an uphill task against "the most powerful team in the world", but the former Argentine international has insisted that "in football, everything is possible".

"We need to put in another perfect performance,'' Berizzo told reporters. "They deserve this game as a reward for their hard work and they deserve to play well and to put in a good performance.

"It's a just reward for all our hard work in this competition. We started 10 months ago and wanted to see how far we could go. I really hope the occasion allows them to go out and give a great account of themselves.' It doesn't matter what games I've played, the main thing is for the club. The next game is always the most important.

"Having nearly 3,000 people travelling all the way from Spain, even after losing the first leg 1-0, those fans didn't give up, even against the most powerful team in the world with 70,000 of their own fans. We've got to go with the attitude that in football, everything is possible.''

Celta have lost each of their last five matches in all competitions.

Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
