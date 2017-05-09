New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Trabzonspor eye Marouane Fellaini move

Marouane Fellaini
© SilverHub
A report claims that Trabzonspor will attempt to sign Marouane Fellaini from Manchester United at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 22:40 UK

Trabzonspor are reportedly preparing to test Manchester United's resolve when it comes to keeping Marouane Fellaini with a move for the Belgian this summer.

Fellaini, 29, has largely struggled to impress at Old Trafford following a 2013 move from Everton, but he has become a feature of Jose Mourinho's first XI in recent months.

The powerful midfielder has started 17 Premier League games for the Red Devils this season, and is expected to be in Mourinho's side for Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg at home to Celta Vigo.

However, according to Milliyet, Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor are confident of turning Fellaini's head with a lucrative contract offer this summer.

Trabzonspor, who are six-time winners of Turkey's top flight, are currently fifth in their domestic table, some 17 points behind league leaders Besiktas.

Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
Read Next:
Fellaini: 'I had to control myself'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marouane Fellaini, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
FIFA 'to investigate Paul Pogba transfer'
 Marouane Fellaini "in action" during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Report: Trabzonspor eye Marouane Fellaini move
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'
Man United 'to launch £40m Dier bid'Axel Tuanzebe thankful to Jose MourinhoMourinho: 'Wenger rivalry down to jealousy'Sean Dyche: 'No pressure to sell Keane'Wenger "surprised" by Arsenal, Man Utd cordiality
Ibrahimovic, Pogba salaries revealedBale 'considering Real Madrid exit'Puel: 'Van Dijk to remain at Southampton'Aguero 'to reject Man Utd interest'Moyes urges Pickford to stay at Sunderland
> Manchester United Homepage
More Trabzonspor News
Marouane Fellaini "in action" during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Report: Trabzonspor eye Marouane Fellaini move
 Samed Yesil of Liverpool competes with Ashley Williams of Swansea City during the Capital One Cup Fourth Round match between Liverpool and Swansea City at Anfield on October 31, 2012
Liverpool winger Samed Yesil heading for Turkey?
 New generic football image
Trabzonspor to play behind closed doors after Fenerbahce violence
Super Lig game abandoned late onSunderland sign Dame N'Doye on loanAllardyce: 'Bruce advised me on N'Doye'Report: Sunderland agree N'Doye dealReport: Dame N'Doye to join Sunderland
Marin completes Trabzonspor loan switchAgent confirms Marseille Denayer talksHull striker N'Doye joins TrabzonsporDame N'Doye nearing Trabzonspor switch?Liverpool ready to offload Mario Balotelli?
> Trabzonspor Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 