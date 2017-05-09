A report claims that Trabzonspor will attempt to sign Marouane Fellaini from Manchester United at the end of the season.

Trabzonspor are reportedly preparing to test Manchester United's resolve when it comes to keeping Marouane Fellaini with a move for the Belgian this summer.

Fellaini, 29, has largely struggled to impress at Old Trafford following a 2013 move from Everton, but he has become a feature of Jose Mourinho's first XI in recent months.

The powerful midfielder has started 17 Premier League games for the Red Devils this season, and is expected to be in Mourinho's side for Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg at home to Celta Vigo.

However, according to Milliyet, Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor are confident of turning Fellaini's head with a lucrative contract offer this summer.

Trabzonspor, who are six-time winners of Turkey's top flight, are currently fifth in their domestic table, some 17 points behind league leaders Besiktas.