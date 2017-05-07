May 7, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Attendance: 53,159
Arsenal
2-0
Man UtdManchester United
Xhaka (54'), Welbeck (57')
Koscielny (67')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Axel Tuanzebe thankful to Jose Mourinho after full debut

Axel Tuanzebe of Man United during the FA Youth Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane on February 09, 2015
© Getty Images
Axel Tuanzebe is happy with his own personal performance in Manchester United's defeat to Arsenal, but is 'disappointed' not to have taken a point from the league clash.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 16:27 UK

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has thanked manager Jose Mourinho for handing him his full debut in the Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

The 19-year-old was one of the Red Devils' star performers on the day, winning plenty of admirers on what was just a second appearance for the club in all competitions.

Tuanzebe has revealed that Mourinho instructed him to keep Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez quiet, but was ultimately disappointed that his side were unable to take a point from their trip to the Emirates Stadium.

"The manager gave me one task – to stay with [Sanchez] and I seemed to do that quite well," he told MUTV. "But we didn't win, so it doesn't count as much.

"It is good to have the opportunity to play – the manager gives you a job and you have to show he can trust you for future games. It is all thanks to the manager because he gave me the opportunity. We didn't get the win, which is a disappointment, but I'm chuffed personally.

"At first, you see all the fans and you think 'flipping heck', but when the game starts, you lose yourself in it and concentrate on doing your job. I feel in with the lads now. It also demonstrates to people that I can play and the lads have more trust in me, so it is a good feeling."

Tuanzebe has been left out of England Under-20s' latest squad as he reportedly has a further part to play under Mourinho this season.

Arsene Wenger and Joe Mourinho shake hands during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Your Comments
