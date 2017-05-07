General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford intends to "stay loyal" to Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has a shot at goal during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford insists that one-club players are not a thing of the past, suggesting that he wants to remain at Old Trafford for the long term.
Academy product Marcus Rashford has insisted that he intends to "stay loyal" to Manchester United and become a one-club man.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene last season when given a chance under Louis van Gaal, netting seven times in 14 appearances to earn a call-up to the England senior side for Euro 2016.

Rashford has added a further 11 goals to his tally this time around, particularly standing out in the recent 1-0 win over Celta Vigo on the European stage, and he wants to stick around at Old Trafford rather than moving from club to club.

Asked if a one-club player still exists, he told SPORTbible: "Definitely! I think even more so now, because you stand out if you're that person. Especially if you achieve something and win things.

"Some people are here, there and everywhere — but the ones that stay loyal are the ones that stand out. Consistency. That's what I'm looking for. Sometimes it's difficult with not playing all the time but when you get consistency that's what brings you up another level."

Rashford was introduced as a second-half sub in Man United's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
