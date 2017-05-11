New Transfer Talk header

Report: Celtic want Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on loan next season

Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Celtic are reportedly willing to pay Manchester City £500,000 to sign young winger Patrick Roberts on loan for another season, according to reports.
Celtic have told Manchester City that they are willing to pay them £500,000 to take Patrick Roberts on loan for another season, according to reports.

The England Under-20 winger has impressed at Parkhead in the current campaign, his nine goals and 17 assists contributing to the Hoops staying well in the hunt for a domestic treble.

Roberts has been on loan at Celtic since February 2016 and weighed in with six goals in just 11 league appearances last season.

According to The Sun, the Glasgow giants are hoping for the 20-year-old to spend another season in Scotland and have offered Man City the hefty loan fee for the player.

However, Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly planning to take Roberts on the club's pre-season tour of the United States with a view to blooding him into the first team in 2017-18.

Roberts started his career at Fulham and moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2015 for £12m.

