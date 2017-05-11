New Transfer Talk header

Newcastle United looking to sign Manchester City duo Eliaquim Mangala, Fernando?

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez is reportedly looking to sign Eliaquim Mangala and Fernando from Manchester City.
Newcastle United have reportedly identified both Eliaquim Mangala and Fernando as potential targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

On Wednesday, the Magpies announced that Rafael Benitez would remain in charge at St James' Park and that he would be provided with funds to strengthen his first-team squad after promotion from the Championship.

According to the Daily Mail, Benitez is already drawing up a shortlist ahead of making a number of moves, and both Mangala and Fernando are under consideration.

City boss Pep Guardiola is expected to make a number of alterations at the Etihad Stadium, and neither Mangala nor Fernando is likely to survive the cull.

French international Mangala has spent the season on loan at Valencia, where he has made a total of 31 starts in all competitions after being deemed surplus to requirements at the start of the campaign.

Fernando remained in the North-West, but he has only featured in the starting lineup on nine occasions in all competitions.

