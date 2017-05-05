New Transfer Talk header

Report: Chelsea monitoring Celtic academy forward Michael Johnston

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for highly-rated Celtic academy forward Michael Johnston.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 12:08 UK

Chelsea have expressed an interest in Celtic academy forward Michael Johnston, according to reports.

The 18-year-old put in an impressive performance to help the Hoops' Under-20s secure a Scottish Youth Cup triumph over arch-rivals Rangers last month.

Despite not having made a first-team appearance for Celtic, Johnston's exploits in the 3-0 victory are said to have impressed the watching Brendan Rodgers.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have begun tracking Johnston, while Stoke City and Derby County are also making regular checks on the youngster, who has just one year left on his current deal.

Johnston is one of several Scottish-based teenage footballers who are rumoured to be interesting clubs south of the border, alongside Hoops teammate Karamoko Dembele and Rangers midfielder Billy Gilmour.

