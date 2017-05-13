Sports Mole previews the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Leicester City.

Manchester City play host to Leicester City on Saturday knowing that three points may prove to be enough to secure their place in next season's Champions League.

The Foxes travel to the Etihad Stadium with the target of gaining more points in their bid to finish in eighth position when the Premier League concludes next weekend.

Manchester City

With no trophy and a best-case scenario of third place in the table, Pep Guardiola's first year in English football can only be considered as a failure, but work has already started in putting things right for next season.

With wholesale changes expected, Guardiola is identifying who he wants to keep at the Etihad Stadium while he looks to win their remaining matches in order to end the campaign on a high.

He has wasted no time in reintroducing Gabriel Jesus back into the first-team fold after a metatarsal injury and although he is yet to replicate the goals-per-game ratio of Sergio Aguero, the remaining matches could be a sign of who will be trusted in the number-nine role next season.

The Argentine's scoring record cannot be questioned, but it will not be lost on Guardiola that his team netted five times - a figure which could have been doubled - while be was sidelined for last weekend's 5-0 triumph over Crystal Palace.

In the grand scheme of things, City have maintained their form throughout the season with 30 points being recorded from 16 matches since the turn of the year but for every few comfortable wins, there are performances which undermine their work.

That is something that they must focus on avoiding against Leicester. Eleven points have come from a five-match unbeaten streak but slip up against an in-form Foxes and Arsenal will have the opportunity to move level on points with City when they play Stoke City later on Saturday.

Recent form: LWWDDW

Recent form (all competitions): WWLDDW



Leicester City

After last season's fairytale Premier League title triumph, many at the King Power Stadium would have accepted a top-10 finish but few would have believed it was still possible after their indifferent domestic form earlier in the campaign.

It led to Claudio Ranieri being removed from his position in the dugout but with just three games remaining, the Foxes' hopes of finishing above the mid-table line are still very much in their own hands.

Regardless of whether he remains at the East Midlands club, Craig Shakespeare will be proud of the job he has done since replacing Ranieri and there will be genuine disappointment if they do not earn a result on Saturday.

Last week's 3-0 victory over Watford showed that they are a class above the teams who occupy positions in the bottom half, but it is their performances against Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Liverpool which will give Shakespeare hope that they can earn at least a point.

Both Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy are showing glimpses of the form they showed on a weekly basis last year, with Vardy netting three times in five appearances and Mahrez chipping in with both goals and assists.

There are still frailties in defence - a fact which was highlighted by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel being named Man of the Match against the Hornets - but this Leicester side will only prosper with forward-thinking football and that is why they are capable of adding to the seven goals which they have scored in their last two contests with Man City.

Recent form: WLDLWW

Recent form (all competitions): LDDLWW



Team News

Guardiola is expected to hand a starting role to Aguero, despite City netting five times in his absence through injury last weekend.

Jesus is also likely to start, but Guardiola may keep changes to a minimum given their performance against the Eagles.

However, Leicester have been dealt a blow after Danny Drinkwater was ruled out for the rest of the season with a thigh problem.

There is also a doubt over Huth, who has an issue with his foot, while Wes Morgan is again missing with the hamstring injury that he sustained against Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Caballero, Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy, Toure, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Jesus, Aguero

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Amartey, Ndidi, Albrighton, Okazaki, Mahrez, Vardy



Head To Head

Saturday's encounter will represent the 113th time in which these two clubs have faced each other in a competitive match, with City claiming 53 wins compared to 29 victories for Leicester.

However, despite Man City's advantage from an historical perspective, Leicester hold the bragging rights from recent fixtures with the Foxes unbeaten in their last three.

On their latest visit to the Etihad 15 months ago, Leicester stormed to a 3-1 triumph with Robert Huth netting a double for the visitors.

We say: Manchester City 3-1 Leicester City

Leicester may have fond memories from their most recent trip to City's home stadium, but they will be up against it to prevent City from earning their first win in this fixture for over two years. With Aguero likely to return, we think City will have too much firepower during the 90 minutes.

