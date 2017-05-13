Leicester, meanwhile, are bidding to secure a top-half finish following their remarkable resurgence under Craig Shakespeare having been officially dethroned as champions by Chelsea last night.

The hosts come into this match with just a three-point lead over fifth-place Arsenal in the race for a Champions League spot, although victory today would lift them up to third.

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole 's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

11.32am MAN CITY STARTING XI: Caballero; Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy; Yaya Toure, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Sane; Gabriel Jesus

11.32am MAN CITY SUBS: Gunn, Aguero, Nolito, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Navas

11.34am LEICESTER STARTING XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Fuchs, Chilwell; Mahrez, Ndidi, King, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy

11.34am LEICESTER SUBS: Zieler, Musa, Amartey, Kapustka, Slimani, Gray, Wasilewski

11.36am What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, the big news from the home camp is that Sergio Aguero only makes the bench having recovered from the groin injury which kept him out of last weekend's 5-0 drubbing of Crystal Palace. It is possible that the Argentine is not deemed quite fit enough to start, but more likely seems to be that Pep Guardiola has once again chosen Gabriel Jesus ahead of him - as was the case when Jesus first arrived at the club. Aguero's talent is not in question, but there have been a few signs now that he is below Jesus in the pecking order at City and this is the latest of those.

11.38am Aguero only needs two more goals to reach 20 for the season and become only the fifth player in Premier League history to hit that milestone three years in a row, but whether he will get that chance or not remains to be seen. Jesus was not on the scoresheet against Palace, but he chalked up an assist and has directly contributed to a goal in almost all of his City appearances so far. He will be supported by Sterling and Sane once again today, with that trio looking more and more like the City attack of the future.

11.40am In Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva, City have two creative masters to provide the ammo for that front three as well. De Bruyne in particular has been in fine form this season, laying on a league-high 15 goals including six in his last seven appearances. Two of those came in the win over Crystal Palace last time out, and the Belgian has also hit the woodwork more times than any other player this season. There is plenty of competition for the star man in the midfield, with Silva and even Yaya Toure since he returned to the fold, but De Bruyne has arguably been City's most impressive player this season.

11.42am It is not often that Pep Guardiola names an unchanged side, but that is precisely what he has done this afternoon. Indeed, this is the first time that he has named back-to-back unchanged lineups in the Premier League, with Fernandinho keeping his place at right-back and Kompany continuing his run in the first team after an injury-plagued season. John Stones, incidentally, is still not fit enough to make the bench having struggled with a muscle injury recently.

11.44am The big question regarding Leicester's selection today was how they would cope with a mini-defensive crisis. Huth misses this match with the foot injury he sustained against Watford last time out, while captain Wes Morgan remains sidelined with a hamstring problem, so Craig Shakespeare is forced to bring Christian Fuchs into the heart of the defence alongside Benalouane. That frees up space for Ben Chilwell to fill in at left-back.

11.46am That is one of two enforced changes for today's visitors, with the other coming in central midfield. Danny Drinkwater is expected to miss the rest of the season with a thigh injury, and he is replaced in the side by Andy King this afternoon. Wilfred Ndidi, who scored against Watford last time out, partners him in the middle of the park, while Albrighton and Mahrez - who were both also on the scoresheet against the Hornets - make up that midfield quartet.

11.48am Mahrez is reportedly intent on leaving Leicester this season should a suitable bid come in from a club playing in Europe and challenging for trophies, and he is one of a number of players that Leicester will be desperate to keep hold of. Schmeichel in goal is another one of those, with numerous reports linking him with a move away in a summer where one or two big clubs - Man City included - could be looking for a new goalkeeper.

11.50am There will doubtless be speculation regarding the future of Jamie Vardy too, with the striker finally beginning to show the sort of form that fired Leicester to the title last season. The England international has scored seven goals in the 10 league games since Claudio Ranieri was sacked having only managed five in his previous 22 before that - three of which came in the reverse fixture against Man City as he registered his first ever Premier League hat-trick. He leads the line again today alongside Shinji Okazaki.

11.52am The vast majority of those players were Premier League champions just 12 months ago, so Pep Guardiola will be under no illusions as to the task his side face today. Many were expecting his Man City side to be perhaps usurping Leicester as champions around this time of the season, and it looked as though that might be the case when he won his first 10 games across all competitions, but in the end they never made a serious bid for the title and they head into today's match a full 18 points adrift of leaders and new champions Chelsea.

11.54am Rather than being involved in a title battle, Man City must now focus fully on securing Champions League football for next season. It is certainly not a foregone conclusion for them yet, with just three points separating them from Arsenal and three games of the season remaining. It is very much in their own hands, though, and today could well be a pivotal day in that race. Should Man City lose and Arsenal beat Stoke later today then they would be level on points, but victory for City and defeat for Arsenal - a more likely scenario on paper - would all but secure a Champions League place for Guardiola's side due to their superior goal difference.

11.56am It was almost unthinkable at the start of the season to have both Guardiola and Mourinho leading the two Manchester clubs to finishes outside the top four, and the Spaniard's grand plans for City would certainly take a major blow if they don't secure Champions League for the 2017-18 campaign. Third place and an immediate passage into the group stages is still under their control, though, with only one point separating them from Liverpool, who have played a game more than Guardiola's side.

11.58am Victory today coupled with defeat for Manchester United away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday would guarantee that City finish higher than their local rivals for a fourth consecutive season - something which hasn't happened since 1971-72 to 1974-75. That will be a meaningless statistic if a top-four place is not achieved, though, and it is City's home form which has surprisingly let them down most this season. They have picked up more points on the road this season than they have here at the Etihad Stadium, which is usually such a fortress for them.

12pm There has been a problem with home draws across Manchester this season, with only United having shared the spoils in front of their own fans on more occasions than City. Both have relatively poor home records despite each only having been beaten once at their respective grounds, with City having picked up fewer home wins than the likes of Leicester and Burnley this term. Guardiola's side did thrash Crystal Palace 5-0 in their most recent outing here, but even with that result they are only the seventh-highest scorers at home this season.

12.02pm That said, Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 13 home matches across all competitions - a run which stretches back to their 3-1 loss to Chelsea at the start of December. They have won eight and drawn five of their outings here since then, while that loss to Chelsea is their only home defeat in any competition since March 2016 - a run of 28 games which includes 17 wins and 10 draws. They have also won their last four home Premier League games against reigning champions - a title I think we can afford to give Leicester until the end of the weekend at least.

12.04pm Home and away, Man City come into today's match on a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, while they have only lost one of their last 14 since their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Everton in January. Once again, though, it is draws that have been the biggest problem in that time, with the spoils being shared six times. The only team to have beaten Man City in that time is newly-crowned champions Chelsea, while in the five games unbeaten since that defeat City have kept three clean sheets.

12.06pm Leicester come into this match in good form themselves, though, and a lot more comfortable than many fans may have feared just a few months ago. The sacking of Claudio Ranieri was rightly greeted with disgust and outrage, but these Leicester owners are proving themselves to be amongst the most shrewd in the league, making the difficult decisions and making the right ones too. The appointment of Ranieri was questioned and he went on to win the Premier League in the most remarkable football story of all time, and after sacking the Italian less than nine months later his replacement Craig Shakespeare has completed turned the team around.

12.08pm The Foxes had slipped into the relegation zone before Shakespeare's first match in charge, but with three games remaining they now sit in ninth place and are nine points clear of the bottom three - safe from the threat of the drop. Many may not have expected their season to unfold like it has, but before the campaign began I'm sure the club would have settled for a top-half finish following their title heroics of last term. They look on course to achieve that now, and a victory today would take them into eighth.

12.10pm Eighth is as high as they can finish this season, but they can also finish as low as 16th so Shakespeare will be keen for his side to keep their foot down as he looks to secure the job on a permanent basis. He certainly appears to have done enough to land it, amassing 22 points from his 10 league games in charge of the club - a tally only Tottenham Hotspur can beat in the same period. Shakespeare has won seven of those 10 games in charge - two more than Ranieri managed in his opening 10 games - while his 22-point haul from 10 games has already surpassed the tally Ranieri managed from the first 25 outings this season.

12.12pm Shakespeare began with an incredible six-match winning streak in all competitions, but a five-game run without a win then followed. Leicester have since returned to winning ways with back-to-back victories over Watford and West Brom, though, keeping clean sheets in both of those games. Another shutout against Manchester City today - something which has been more common this season than in previous campaigns - would see them record three in a row for the first time this season.

12.14pm Leicester have kept just two clean sheets in their last 20 Premier League away games, though, and it is their form on the road which has really let them down this season. The Foxes have also only won two of their last 20 away outings, with six draws and 12 defeats in that time too. Shakespeare did lead them to a 1-0 win at West Brom in their most recent trip, though, and another victory today would see them record back-to-back away league wins for the first time since April 2016.

12.16pm Leicester boasted the best away record in the entire division last season, but this time around only Burnley and Hull have amassed fewer points in front of their own fans. Leicester have won just two and drawn four of their 18 away games this term, losing the remaining 12 to pick up a paltry return of only 10 points. They have scored conceded 36 goals on the road - one of the worst records in the division - so they will be glad that this is their final away game of the campaign.

12.18pm Leicester have lost 16 matches in total this season, already the most by any defending Premier League champions, but the prospect of being only the second champions to be relegated pretty much evaporated after that win over Liverpool in Shakespeare's third match in charge. Leicester have now scored two or more goals in eight of their 10 Premier League games under Shakespeare and will fancy their chances of testing this Man City defence tonight.

12.20pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at the Etihad Stadium, which means that it is time for a prediction! Man City need the win a lot more than Leicester today, but the Foxes aren't the type of team to give anything up easily. Their form makes this a difficult encounter for City, but the hosts should still have enough to get the job done. I'm going for a 3-1 win for Guardiola's side.

12.22pm Leicester have been something of a bogey team for Man City in recent years. The Manchester outfit have only won two of their last seven Premier League games against the Foxes, with two draws and three defeats in that time. Indeed, Leicester have won the two most recent meetings, scoring seven goals in the process, and another defeat for City today would mark the first time that they have lost three in a row to Leicester since March 1967, more than 50 years ago.

12.24pm Even more surprising is Leicester's remarkable record away to Manchester City, where they have won five of their last six top-flight outings. The only exception to that was a 2-0 win for City in March 2015, but otherwise it is Leicester who have come away with all three points. Indeed, that 2015 win was the only time Man City have emerged victorious from this fixture in the last nine attempts - a run which stretches all the way back to January 1977.

12.26pm Leicester's most recent visit here ended in a memorable 3-1 victory on their march towards the Premier League title, with Robert Huth grabbing a brace either side of a Mahrez strike before Aguero pulled back a late consolation for the hosts. The reverse fixture also saw Leicester put City to the sword, this time taking a 3-0 lead inside 20 minutes in their December meeting at the King Power Stadium. Vardy went on to complete his hat-trick and make it 4-0 before late consolation from Kolarov and Nolito made the scoreline a little more respectable for Guardiola's side.

12.28pm Right, the players are on their way out at the start of another big day in the top-four race. Can Man City steal a march on their rivals or will Leicester keep up their remarkable recent record here?

1 min KICKOFF: Leicester get us underway at the Etihad Stadium!

3 min This match has begun at a really good tempo, with both sides looking to get forward and on the front foot as soon as they get the ball. City win an early corner...

4 min CHANCE! City should be ahead after less than four minutes here! Silva swings the corner into the middle and Fernandinho finds himself completely unmarked, but his downward header is a couple of yards wide. He should have done better there!

6 min Manchester City were already two goals down at this point in the reverse fixture, but they have made a bright start to this one here and are looking dangerous when they come forward. That front three is just so quick and City are able to turn defence into attack very quickly as a result.

8 min De Bruyne almost adds to his assist tally with a lovely bending ball around the back of the defence, but Jesus is just a yard short of getting on the end of it.

9 min CHANCE! Man City have had a chance from a corner, and now Leicester respond in kind. This time it is Ndidi who is left unmarked in the middle of the area, but he gets underneath the ball and can only header a good chance well off target.

11 min SAVE! The ball falls to Albrighton around 25 yards from goal and initially it looks as though his first touch has taken it away from him, but he still manages to get a shot away. It is straight at Caballero, though, who makes a comfortable save.

13 min Leicester will be relatively pleased with how they have started this match. They are holding their own against this City side, although it is the hosts who look most dangerous when coming forward.

14 min Toure is perhaps fortunate not to get a yellow card for his 34th birthday here as he scythes his man down in the middle of the park. Bobby Madley deems a talking-to as sufficient punishment.

15 min Very good goalkeeping from Schmeichel as he is off his line in a flash to sweep up a through-ball towards Sterling, who would have been in on goal had the keeper not been so alert.

17 min Good defending from Chilwell as he prevents Sterling from darting around him. The winger put a heavy touch on the ball and tried to beat the full-back for pace, but Chilwell used his body well to slow him down and make the tackle.

19 min CHANCE! Lovely close football from Man City as Silva latches on to a loose ball on the left side of the area and turns it back inside for Sane. The winger is reluctant to go for goal with his right, though, and can only skew his left-footed shot across the face of goal.

21 min Leicester have shown one or two signs of their threat on the counter-attack already, and that looks to be their best attacking hope tonight. They are happy to concede the majority of possession for Man City, but are looking to break whenever possible.

23 min Indeed, there are the possession stats, with Man City have enjoyed 70% of the ball in the opening quarter of this game. There have been a number of occasions where City have failed to turn that possession in to goals this season, though.

24 min CHANCE! A very slim sight of goal for the home side as Fernandinho's cross from the right drops over the head of Simpson for Sane to have a swing at it. The winger is unsighted, though, and doesn't catch his first-time volley well enough to test Schmeichel.

25 min SHOT! Schmeichel is left stranded here as De Bruyne swings a boot at an effort from 25 yards, with his powerful strike deflecting off Benalouane and flying a few yards wide.

27 min CHANCE! Electric from Sterling down the right channel as he skips past Chilwell on his way to the byline. His delivery almost picks out Jesus, but Mahrez does just enough inside his own six-yard box to turn it away. The loose ball falls to Clichy, but the full-back turns down the shot in favour of passing to Sane, who sees his shot deflect wide.

29 min GOAL! Manchester City 1-0 Leicester City (David Silva)

29 min City make the breakthrough just before the hour mark! Silva scores the opening goal for a second game in a row as he strokes home Sane's cutback. It wasn't the cleanest contact from Silva, but it bobbled into the net. Sterling threw his leg at it to try to get the final touch, but the winger was in an offside position and Leicester's players call for the goal to be disallowed. The officials say no, though, and the goal will stand - whether it is given to Silva or Sterling remains to be seen, though!

31 min City have a penalty shout shortly after opening the scoring as Fernandinho goes down under the challenge of Fuchs, but the referee is right to wave the claim away.

35 min PENALTY TO MAN CITY!

36 min GOAL! Manchester City 2-0 Leicester (Gabriel Jesus, penalty)

36 min City make it two goals in the space of seven minutes, and it is long way back for Leicester now! It is a stone-wall penalty as Sane breaks into the box before being clattered into by a clumsy challenge from Benalouane. Jesus is given the penalty ahead of birthday boy Yaya Toure, and he makes no mistake by tucking his finish into the bottom corner.

40 min City look in complete control of this one now, with those two goals changing the complexion of the match completely. City were dominating possession but struggling to find a way through before that - now, though, it would take a dramatic collapse for them to throw this one away.

42 min GOAL! Manchester City 2-1 Leicester (Shinji Okazaki)

42 min Aaaah, the good old commentator's curse! Leicester pull one back shortly before half time, and it is a fantastic finish from Okazaki to end a 23-game goal drought. Albrighton whips the ball into the middle and the Leicester striker meets it with a brilliant first-time volley that flies past Caballero. Stunning strike.

44 min That goal changes things a bit, and if it stays the same until half time then Leicester will go into the interval believing that they still stand a chance in this one.

45 min SHOT! Sterling looks to outshine that Okazaki volley with one of his own at the back post, but it is a difficult one for the winger after being picked out by Sane's cross and he doesn't connect with it properly.

45+1 min There will be two minutes of added time at the end of this first half.

45+2 min HALF TIME: Manchester City 2-1 Leicester City

1.26pm An entertaining first half comes to an end at the Etihad Stadium, and it is Manchester City who have the lead. The hosts have been the better team, but Leicester are still very much in this game after that late goal in the first half and we have an intriguing 45 minutes ahead of us.

1.28pm The opening goal arrived shortly before the half-hour mark, and it was a controversial one as Silva converted Sane's low cross from the left. It wasn't a clean connection from the Spaniard, but Kasper Schmeichel claimed that he was unsighted by Sterling, who was stood on an offside position. The officials determined that the winger did not interfere with player, despite throwing his leg at the ball on its past him, and the goal was allowed to stand.

1.30pm The second goal arrived just seven minutes later, and this time it came from the penalty spot as Gabriel Jesus kept his composure to bury his finish into the bottom corner from 12 yards. Sane was once again the creator for it, darting into the box before being felled by a reckless challenge from Benalouane to leave Bobby Madley no choice but to point to the spot.

1.32pm The hosts looked to be in complete control at that stage, but Leicester pulled one back against the run of play shortly before half time to give themselves renewed hope. It was some goal too, with Okazaki ending a 23-match drought in style by volleying Albrighton's cross past Caballero. The ball arrived a little behind the striker, but he managed to hook a brilliant first-time strike into the roof of the net.

46 min KICKOFF: Gabriel Jesus gets us back underway for this second half at the Etihad Stadium!

47 min Early shooting chance for Leicester as the ball falls to Albrighton, but his ambitious first-time effort swerves a long way high and wide.

49 min CHANCE! Another chance for Leicester, and again it falls to Albrighton! Vardy gets forward down the right channel and plays a cross into the middle for Albrighton, whose movement takes him away from the defender. A better connection on his first-time effort would cause problems, but Albrighton scuffs his finish.

50 min YELLOW CARD! Kompany goes into the book for a cynical trip on Chilwell to stop an attack.

52 min This has been a very slow start to the second half from Manchester City, with Leicester coming out of the blocks a lot quicker than their hosts. It is a far cry from how comfortable Man City looked after that second goal went in.

54 min Albrighton will require some treatment here after getting a Sterling cross flush in his nose, which is now gushing with blood. He should be fine to continue, but it will take a bit of cleaning up first.

56 min City just have not got going in this second half yet. Leicester are seeing a lot more of the ball inside the home side's half than they were in the opening 45 minutes and, right now, it is the visitors who look most like scoring the next goal.

57 min Good move from Leicester as Chilwell pokes the ball down the left channel for Okazaki, who wins a corner off Yaya Toure.

59 min Another City attack down the left comes to nothing as Sane is unable to catch a pass from Silva and keep it in play. It just isn't happening for the hosts in the final third right now.

61 min Just under half an hour remaining in this one and City are by no means home and dry here. They, of course, still have the upper hand with their on-goal lead, but they will want another just to make things more comfortable.

62 min Good break from the hosts as Sane is released down the left, but his ball into the box goes all the way through to safety after both Jesus and Sterling made the same run to the front post.

64 min Brilliant block from King as he throws himself in the way of a powerful effort from Toure. Toure had stepped in to win the ball on the edge of the box and was eyeing one of his trademark long-range strikes, but King thwarted that idea.

66 min Albrighton looks like he's just been 12 rounds with Anthony Joshua at the moment. Having taken a blow to his nose earlier he now has a big old shiner developing after being caught by the elbow of Fernandinho. It looks nasty for the Leicester man, but it didn't look as though Fernandinho intended to do any damage.

68 min LEICESTER SUB: Leicester are forced into a change here, but it is King rather than Albrighton who trudges off the injury with an injury. Daniel Amartey comes on in his place.

70 min SAVE! Big chance for City to restore their two-goal lead! Jesus is released down the left channel and he has a teammate in support against one Leicester defender. Fuchs down really well to block Jesus's eventual pass, though, and moments later Toure curls an effort easily into the arms of Schmeichel.

71 min SAVE! Sane looks to make something happen as he twists and turns his way into shooting space, but his low drive is collected by Schmeichel before it goes wide.

71 min CHANCE! This time Sterling breaks in down the right channel, but his space is quickly closed down and he can only win a corner from the promising position. Good defending from Benalouane.

72 min YELLOW CARD! Fuchs is the latest name in the book after clattering into Jesus in the build-up to that Sterling half-chance.

73 min LEICESTER SUB: Another change from the visitors sees Islam Slimani replace Okazaki.

74 min Clichy turned down a shot from a very good position in the first half, but this time he does let fly from outside the area. He drags his shot well wide of the far post, though.

76 min PENALTY TO LEICESTER!

77 min DISALLOWED PENALTY!

77 min Wow! Incredible scenes here as Mahrez Mahrez tucks his penalty away, only to then see it disallowed for a double kick! Mahrez slipped while taking it and kicked the ball against his standing foot, which then sent it flying into the top corner. Man City immediately turn to the ref telling him that it was a double hit, and Bobby Madley has spotted it too. Bizarre incident, but the right decision from the officials!

78 min MAN CITY SUB: Change from the hosts as Sterling is replaced by Sergio Aguero, who won the title for City in the most dramatic circumstances five years ago today.

79 min YELLOW CARD! Albrighton finally gets his own back on Fernandinho for their early collision, leaving one on the Man City man and picking up a yellow card for his troubles.

80 min LEICESTER SUB: That proves to be Albrighton's last action as he is hooked by Shakespeare and replaced by Demarai Gray.

82 min MAN CITY SUB: The Etihad stands as one to greet Pablo Zabaleta onto the field for what could be one of his last games for the club. He replaces De Bruyne.

84 min CHANCE! Half a chance for Man City again as Kompany meets a corner, but he can't keep his header down.

84 min YELLOW CARD! Aguero picks up a cheap yellow card for preventing a free kick from being taken.

86 min CHANCE! Vardy looks to come up with something special at the front post as he flicks Mahrez's effort towards goal, but it flashes wide of the near post. Good invention from the England man, though.

88 min It is Leicester applying all of the pressure in these closing now. Man City's lead is by no means secure, and these will be nervous times for the home fans at the Etihad.

90 min Those City nerves may have just been cranked up another few levels - the fourth official indicates minimum of SEVEN added minutes!

90+2 min We will probably have more than those seven added minutes too as both Otamendi and Jesus are down receiving treatment.

90+4 min MAN CITY SUB: Jesus will not see the game out as he is replaced by Jesus Navas.

90+6 min We're approaching the end of the allotted stoppage time, but I suspect we could have two or three minutes more after some injury treatment and that sub.

90+9 min YELLOW CARD! Silva picks up a late yellow card to give Leicester a free kick in a good crossing position. Schmeichel is up!

90+10 min FULL TIME: Manchester City 2-1 Leicester City

2.43pm What a dramatic match that was! It was played at a decent tempo throughout and, while there were no goals in the second half, the tension certainly kept us all on the edges of our seats! First-half strikes from Silva and Jesus in the end proved to be enough for City to climb up to third in the table, despite Okazaki pulling one back before half time. The major talking point, though, is that missed Mahrez penalty after he accidentally hit the ball twice while taking the spot kick.