Craig Shakespeare says that Riyad Mahrez is enjoying himself at Leicester City and downplays the prospect of the winger leaving in the summer.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has talked down the chances of winger Riyad Mahrez being allowed to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Algeria international remained at the King Power Stadium last summer on the back of a campaign that saw him land the PFA Player of the Year award.

Mahrez had been strongly linked with a number of clubs, most notably Premier League rivals Arsenal, but Leicester reportedly promised him that he could leave 12 months later if an offer was made.

Reports in the British press earlier this week suggested that Mahrez is expecting that agreement to be honoured, although Shakespeare is unaware of any such talk.

"I am not aware of any gentleman's agreement," he told reporters. "If they are in place, we need to be aware of it.

"Obviously, as we get towards the end of the season, the club will talk to the players involved. He was the same Riyad today - smiling, enjoying training.

"As far as I'm concerned, until told otherwise, he is under long-term contract here and happy here."

Mahrez, with six goals and three assists in the top flight this season, has most recently been linked with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.