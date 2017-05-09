Rumoured Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal target Riyad Mahrez reportedly expects Leicester City to honour last summer's agreement and allow him to leave the club.

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is reportedly expecting the club to honour their agreement and allow him to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Mahrez was in high demand last summer following a string of scintillating performances to help the Foxes to the Premier League title, but he stayed with the club for their Champions League campaign at the request of then-manager Claudio Ranieri.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Algeria international feels as though he has held up his end of the bargain and will tell the club that he wants to leave if a big-money bid arrives from a team playing in Europe and challenging for trophies.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are both thought to be keeping tabs on the 26-year-old, while Barcelona have also been credited with an interest, although Leicester are unlikely to accept offers of less than £30m for last season's PFA player of the year.

Mahrez signed a new deal at the King Power last season which ties him to the club until 2020, and that contract is not thought to include a buyout clause.

However, the winger, who has scored 10 goals for the Foxes this season, hopes to be allowed to leave the reigning league champions if any interested parties make a realistic bid for his services.