Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is reportedly a summer transfer target for French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite failing to replicate his form during the Foxes' title-winning campaign, Mahrez has still contributed 10 goals and five assists in all competitions this season and it appears that he remains a target for some of European football's elite sides.

A number of clubs allegedly hold an interest in the Algerian international but according to the Daily Star, it is PSG who are most willing to pay big money for his signature.

It has been claimed that the Ligue 1 outfit would be prepared to spend £35m in order to take the 26-year-old to the Parc des Princes.

Mahrez still has three years remaining on his existing contract, but the club are unlikely to stand in his way should he want to leave after he spurned the opportunity to move on from the King Power Stadium last summer.

In 2014, Leicester paid Le Havre just £560,000 to sign Mahrez, who has gone on to net 35 goals in 135 appearances for the East Midlands side.