Paris Saint-Germain willing to spend big on Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez?

Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Swansea on April 24, 2016
© AFP
Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is reportedly a summer transfer target for French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 13:13 UK

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly decided to make a summer move for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

Despite failing to replicate his form during the Foxes' title-winning campaign, Mahrez has still contributed 10 goals and five assists in all competitions this season and it appears that he remains a target for some of European football's elite sides.

A number of clubs allegedly hold an interest in the Algerian international but according to the Daily Star, it is PSG who are most willing to pay big money for his signature.

It has been claimed that the Ligue 1 outfit would be prepared to spend £35m in order to take the 26-year-old to the Parc des Princes.

Mahrez still has three years remaining on his existing contract, but the club are unlikely to stand in his way should he want to leave after he spurned the opportunity to move on from the King Power Stadium last summer.

In 2014, Leicester paid Le Havre just £560,000 to sign Mahrez, who has gone on to net 35 goals in 135 appearances for the East Midlands side.

Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Watford on May 6, 2017
Riyad Mahrez 'expecting Leicester exit'
>
