Craig Shakespeare has confirmed that Danny Drinkwater will miss Leicester City's final three Premier League matches of the season due to a thigh strain.

The 27-year-old suffered a knock in training last Friday, after coming off as a precaution during last week's 3-0 victory at Watford, and he is now expected to be out of action for around four weeks.

However, he is likely to be available if selected for England's World Cup Qualifier against Scotland and friendly against France in June, even though he has withdrawn from the last three squads with injury.

"Drinkwater has a thigh strain, I don't expect him to play again this season," Shakespeare told reporters on Thursday.

"He has had niggles with a hip flexor and this injury is a different complexion. We need to give him time to recover from this.

"He had a scan and it is a grade one (strain). We need to give him time to get over it but it's weeks rather than months."

Drinkwater joins Robert Huth, Nampalys Mendy and Wes Morgan on the Leicester sidelines.