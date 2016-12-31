Claudio Ranieri "proud" of clean sheet

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri admits his relief to secure a first clean sheet in 12 attempts.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has admitted that he is relieved to finally have a clean sheet on the board after his side claimed a 1-0 victory over West Ham United this afternoon.

The Foxes had not claimed a clean sheet in 11 league games prior to their encounter with the Hammers, a run that extended back to the start of October.

Islam Slimani's first-half header was enough to hand his side all three points and just their second win in 10 league games to end the calendar year on a high at the King Power.

"I am very proud because we made a clean sheet - finally," Ranieri told reporters.

"Today's result is very good for everybody here in Leicester, and of course it is very good for the team. We made a very good performance for the team, they had a few good chances, but we closed the space very well.

"We needed the crowd's support today, and when I called them they were together with us. The support of our fans is very important."

Next up for Ranieri's men is a trip to Middlesbrough on Monday afternoon.