West Ham United field an unchanged XI for the trip to Leicester City.

West Ham United have fielded an unchanged XI for the trip to Leicester City this afternoon.

The hosting Foxes remain without Jamie Vardy as he continues to serve a suspension for picking up a red in the game against Stoke City.

Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater do start, however, after beginning the Boxing Day encounter against Everton on the bench. Robert Huth also returns to the lineup having served a one-match suspension.

Dropping out to make way are Andy King and Shinji Okazaki, who are on the bench, and Marcin Wasilewski.

Slaven Bilic, meanwhile, has opted to stick with a winning formula as the Hammers seek a fourth consecutive Premier League victory.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Chilwell; Mahrez, Drinkwater, Amartey, Albrighton; Slimani, Gray

Subs: Musa, King, Okazaki, Zieler, Ulloa, Mendy, Fuchs

West Ham United: Randolph; Nordtveit, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Kouyate; Antonio, Ayew, Payet; Carroll

Subs: Feghouli, Lanzini, Adrian, Obiang, Fletcher, Fernandes, Quina

Join our live text commentary for minute-by-minute updates from the game at the King Power this afternoon.