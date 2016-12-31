Dec 31, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
1-0
West HamWest Ham United
Slimani (20')
LIVE

Team News: West Ham United unchanged against Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
West Ham United field an unchanged XI for the trip to Leicester City.
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 14:31 UK

West Ham United have fielded an unchanged XI for the trip to Leicester City this afternoon.

The hosting Foxes remain without Jamie Vardy as he continues to serve a suspension for picking up a red in the game against Stoke City.

Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater do start, however, after beginning the Boxing Day encounter against Everton on the bench. Robert Huth also returns to the lineup having served a one-match suspension.

Dropping out to make way are Andy King and Shinji Okazaki, who are on the bench, and Marcin Wasilewski.

Slaven Bilic, meanwhile, has opted to stick with a winning formula as the Hammers seek a fourth consecutive Premier League victory.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Chilwell; Mahrez, Drinkwater, Amartey, Albrighton; Slimani, Gray
Subs: Musa, King, Okazaki, Zieler, Ulloa, Mendy, Fuchs

West Ham United: Randolph; Nordtveit, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Kouyate; Antonio, Ayew, Payet; Carroll
Subs: Feghouli, Lanzini, Adrian, Obiang, Fletcher, Fernandes, Quina

Join our live text commentary for minute-by-minute updates from the game at the King Power this afternoon.

A general view of the stadium Alberto Braglia ahead before of the Serie B match between US Sassuolo Calcio and AS Varese at Alberto Braglia Stadium on October 14, 2012
