West Ham, meanwhile, have climbed out of trouble thanks to three league wins in a row and could climb in the top eight should they win at the King Power Stadium.

The English champions are in a relegation battle as they are three points off the drop zone and have won only two of their past 10 games going into their New Year's Eve fixture.

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the Premier League clash between Leicester City and West Ham United .

37 min West Ham win a free kick 25 yards from in a great position after Amartey nudges Payet off the ball, the Frenchman opting to take the set piece himself, but he strikes the Leicester wall with his effort and it comes to nothing.

34 min Antonio bursts past Chilwell on the right and floats the ball to the far post where Carroll tries to get on the end of it, but Morgan and Huth manage to clear their lines.

30 min 15 - Islam Slimani has scored 15 of his 33 league goals since the start of 2015-16 from headers (45%). Bombardment. pic.twitter.com/Mt6bKFyEWu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 31 December 2016



28 min West Ham seem to be finding their feet now as they threaten again through Payet, who is in the right place to collect an Antonio layoff but hesitates just a bit too long, leading to Albrighton putting a stop to the move.

25 min CHANCE! End to end stuff as West Ham counter through Antonio, who sees a shot blocked before Payet's volley hits Ayew and flies over.

23 min CHANCE! The Hammers nearly concede again as Ogbonna deflects Gray's cross towards goal, but Randolph pulls off a reflex save.

21 min And following their bright start, Leicester take the lead - and it had been coming. Albrighton curls a pinpoint cross into the box and towards Slimani, who loses Reid and slams a header past Randolph and into the far corner of the goal.

20 min GOAL! LEICESTER 1-0 WEST HAM (ISLAM SLIMANI)

18 min Gray does well once again down the left flank after receiving the ball from Chilwell, curling a cross into the box which is slightly too high for Mahrez, but Albrighton picks it up on the right and wins a corner for the Foxes.

16 min Or maybe not as Leicester step it up once again, with Gray whipping in a cross from the left which Reid clears, before Slimani, Gray and Mahrez combine skilfully to set the latter up to curl the ball into the box, but it's once again cut out by the New Zealander.

14 min The action seems to have gone down a gear following a frantic start, with seven shots in the first quarter of an hour.

11 min CHANCE! Cresswell whips a cross into the box from the left and Antonio meets it at the far post, but he balloons the ball over the bar.

8 min West Ham win a free kick right on the edge of the Foxes box after Huth clatters into Antonio, which Payet takes. The ball falls for Cresswell, who fires a volley towards goal, but it ultimately goes out for a corner after a pinball in the area.

4 min CHANCE! Great start from Leicester! Albrighton breaks down the right on the overlap and curls the ball towards the far post where Slimani is waiting and he connects with a header that crashes onto the upright, before Chilwell's follow-up is blocked.

3 min CHANCE! Early on and we already have a gilt-edged chance which comes the way of Leicester as Mahrez takes a touch and thunders a shot at goal after a Gray flick, but Randolph palms the ball over the top - great save.

2 min West Ham with the early pressure as Antonio looks to get in behind Chilwell on the right flank, but the left-back does well to contain his opponent before clearing.

1 min KICKOFF! West Ham get the action underway in Leicester.

2.57pm Here they come! Wes Morgan and Mark Noble lead Leicester and West Ham out of the tunnel and onto the pitch at the King Power.

2.55pm The only reigning English champions to be relegated from the top flight were Manchester City in 1937-38 - could Leicester find themselves in the same predicament come the end of the season? Let's see how they get on today - kickoff is just five minutes away.

2.52pm PREDICTION TIME: So then, time for my last score prediction of 2016. Leicester are missing Jamie Vardy and are in poor form, while the Hammers are flying high and looking for a fourth consecutive win. The pressure is all on the home side today, and so I predict a 2-0 win for the visitors.

2.50pm West Ham have beaten the reigning Premier League champions only once in an away match, beating Manchester United 1-0 in December 2001. The stats stand at one win, one draw, and 18 defeats.

2.48pm West Ham last failed to score against Leicester in a league match in August 2004, in the Championship.

2.46pm West Ham's only Premier League victory at Leicester in the last seven attempts was by a 3-1 scoreline in January 2000, with three draws and three defeats thereafter.

2.44pm The Foxes needed a controversial stoppage-time penalty, scored by Leonardo Ulloa, to rescue a point in the corresponding fixture in April, which ended 2-2 and kept alive their title hopes.

2.42pm HEAD TO HEAD: Leicester are unbeaten in the last four league and cup meetings against West Ham, their best run against them since 1977.

2.40pm The Hammers now have a very good chance to finish 2016 in the top ten as they come up against a side very much out of form that, despite being Premier League champions, have lost their sheen quite a while ago and are seemingly very beatable.

2.38pm It was very much doom and gloom, but then West Ham claimed a very good point at Anfield against Liverpool, before beating Burnley, Hull City and Swansea City to extinguish most of the anxiety around the club.

2.36pm West Ham fans, meanwhile, have certainly received a great Christmas present in terms of their club's standings. Rewind back to the start of the month and they had been thrashed 5-1 by Arsenal at the London Stadium, leaving them 17th in the table and one point above the dreaded drop zone.

2.33pm Despite their domestic woes, there is still a lot of goodwill between board and fans at Leicester, as the New Year's Eve festivities get underway early at the KP. FREE BEER: #lcfc fans seem to be enjoying the 🍺 courtesy of our Chairman today! Thank you for your fantastic support. #LeiWhu pic.twitter.com/4HHGJRrlwh — Leicester City (@LCFC) 31 December 2016



2.30pm Ranieri, ever the realist, is not content with celebrating an incredible year for his side when they are struggling right now. He told reporters: "I forgot 2016 already. My mind is on 31 December against West Ham. That is my life and I hope my players follow me in this way. Everything is in the past, it is the future that is important now."

2.28pm "The Champions League didn't help, definitely. They did tremendously well in the Champions League. In the Premier League, okay they didn't do well but they are now in a position that they are not happy about it. But there's still a long way to go."

2.26pm Slaven Bilic had this to say about his opponents today: "From last season, the only way was down. It was not a miracle, but it was a big achievement for them, one of the biggest in football history so it was difficult, especially for the manager, to maintain that level."

2.24pm Claudio Ranieri's side have now won just one of their last nine Premier League games and the champions could end 2016 dangerously close to the relegation zone if they slip to defeat against an in-form West Ham.

2.22pm As unbelievable as it was for Leicester to win the Premier League last season, not to mention reaching the Champions League knockout stages in the current campaign, Foxes fans will be more than a little anxious to find themselves in a relegation scrap right now - obviously challenging for the title a second year on the trot might have been too much of an ask, but as it stands they are in trouble.

2.20pm As for the Hammers, Slaven Bilic keeps faith with the side that hammered Swansea City 4-1 on December 26, and no changes to the starting XI are made. Pedro Obiang is back from suspension but he has been named among the substitutes at the King Power Stadium.

2.18pm Claudio Ranieri makes three changes to his starting XI from the side beaten 2-0 by Everton on Boxing Day, with Robert Huth, Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez returning to the fold. The players who make way are Marcin Wasilewski (who drops out of the squad), Andy King and Shinji Okazaki (who make the subs' bench).

2.16pm WEST HAM SUBS: Feghouli, Lanzini, Adrian, Obiang, Fletcher, Fernandes, Quina

2.15pm LEICESTER SUBS: Musa, King, Okazaki, Zieler, Ulloa, Mendy, Fuchs

2.14pm WEST HAM STARTING XI: Randolph, Nordtveit, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Kouyate, Antonio, Ayew, Payet, Carroll

2.12pm LEICESTER STARTING XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Chilwell, Mahrez, Drinkwater, Amartey, Albrighton, Slimani, Gray

2.10pm Without further ado, let's bring you the team news.

2.08pm As for Slaven Bilic's side, they were in a similar predicament to Leicester just a few weeks ago, but three wins on the trot have edged the Hammers into 11th place, eight points off the bottom three, and could climb as high as eighth should they win today and other results go their way.

2.06pm Claudio Ranieri's charges were flying high in the league this time last year on their way to an extraordinary title win, but this season is a very different story with the Foxes sitting three points off the drop zone and having won only two of their past 10 games.

2.04pm Today's fixture at the King Power Stadium sees the reigning Premier League champions desperate to make up some distance between themselves and the bottom three, but in their way is a team that had relegation worries of their own but have since climbed into mid-table and are targeting a fourth straight win.

2.02pm So 2016 is almost at an end, but English football, as always, is carrying on as normal despite all the New Year's Eve festivities, resolutions, pledges and so on that will probably be broken three weeks into 2017.