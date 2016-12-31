Dec 31, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
1-0
West HamWest Ham United
Slimani (20')
Huth (43'), Amartey (47'), Albrighton (67'), Schmeichel (72'), Simpson (84')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Ogbonna (45'), Nordtveit (72'), Lanzini (85')

Result: Leicester City end 2016 on high note with win over West Ham United

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani celebrates after giving Leicester the lead during their Champions League Group G match against Porto at the King Power Stadium on September 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester City end a rollercoaster 2016 on a high note as Islam Slimani's first-half goal gives the Foxes a 1-0 win over West Ham United at the King Power Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 17:49 UK

Leicester City have ended a rollercoaster 2016 on a high note after Islam Slimani's first-half headed goal gave the Foxes a 1-0 win over West Ham United at the King Power Stadium.

The final fixture of the calendar year for both sides began frantically, with Riyad Mahrez forcing a save from Darren Randolph early on before Slimani struck the bar with a header from Marc Albrighton's cross.

Slimani and Albrighton combined once again in the 20th minute to give their side the lead, the latter playing another pinpoint cross into the box for the former, who ghosted past Winston Reid and planted a header into the back of the net.

It was surprising to hear the half-time whistle blow with just one goal on the scoreboard, such was the attacking intent shown by both sides, but the second half began slowly following a Daniel Amartey tackle on Mark Noble, which led to a lengthy stoppage.

Slaven Bilic's charges dominated possession in the second half but could not get past an inspired Leicester back line, who had Kasper Schmeichel to thank for a number of crucial saves.

The final whistle eventually blew on a Foxes win, which sees Claudio Ranieri's charges climb to 15th in the Premier League table, six points clear of the bottom three, while the Hammers slip to 13th place.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 15, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12Watford186482230-822
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
