Leicester City have ended a rollercoaster 2016 on a high note after Islam Slimani's first-half headed goal gave the Foxes a 1-0 win over West Ham United at the King Power Stadium.

The final fixture of the calendar year for both sides began frantically, with Riyad Mahrez forcing a save from Darren Randolph early on before Slimani struck the bar with a header from Marc Albrighton's cross.

Slimani and Albrighton combined once again in the 20th minute to give their side the lead, the latter playing another pinpoint cross into the box for the former, who ghosted past Winston Reid and planted a header into the back of the net.

It was surprising to hear the half-time whistle blow with just one goal on the scoreboard, such was the attacking intent shown by both sides, but the second half began slowly following a Daniel Amartey tackle on Mark Noble, which led to a lengthy stoppage.

Slaven Bilic's charges dominated possession in the second half but could not get past an inspired Leicester back line, who had Kasper Schmeichel to thank for a number of crucial saves.

The final whistle eventually blew on a Foxes win, which sees Claudio Ranieri's charges climb to 15th in the Premier League table, six points clear of the bottom three, while the Hammers slip to 13th place.