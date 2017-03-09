Everton manager Ronald Koeman says that the club "will do everything" to tie down Ross Barkley to a new deal.

The 23-year-old England international is a product of the Toffees' youth academy but has been linked with a switch away from Goodison Park this summer as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his current deal.

"The situation about these players who will finish their contract after one year - he is one of them," Koeman told reporters of Barkley this afternoon.

"We will do everything to keep Ross and [get him] to sign a new contract. Talks are planned but I don't think they have started yet.

"In football you don't get guarantees. What will happen for next season will be for next season. It is not the right time to talk about next season."

Barkley struggled for form in the first half of the season under Koeman but has improved in recent months, scoring twice and registering four assists since Christmas.