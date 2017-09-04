World Cup
Sep 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Attendance: 67,823
England
2-1
SlovakiaSlovakia
Dier (37'), Rashford (59')
Dier (73')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Lobotka (3')
Skriniar (70')

Jamie Vardy: 'Dele Alli gesture was harmless'

Jamie Vardy larks about during an England training session on August 29, 2017
© Offside
Jamie Vardy insists that Dele Alli's middle-finger salute during the latter stages of England's 2-1 win over Slovakia on Monday night was "harmless".
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 14:48 UK

Jamie Vardy has insisted that Dele Alli's middle-finger salute during the latter stages of England's 2-1 win over Slovakia on Monday night was "harmless".

Alli was captured by television cameras using an abusive gesture during the 2018 World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

The 21-year-old has insisted that the gesture was aimed towards former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Kyle Walker rather than referee Clement Turpin, but the midfielder could still face punishment from FIFA.

Vardy, however, has branded Alli's conduct "harmless banter", with the Leicester City striker claiming that the incident "has been blown away out of proportion".

"The middle finger? Come on, it's harmless. It's just something that has been blown out of proportion. He was doing it to Walks," Vardy told reporters at the premier of his 'The Next Jamie Vardy' documentary film in London.

'It's just harmless banter and has been blown way out of proportion. They're always having a laugh and a giggle. That's just how they are. They were teammates for a few years. They're going to like to mess around, especially now that Walks has moved on himself.

"It would definitely be harsh (if FIFA acted). If he is getting reprimanded for that, then we might as well take emotion and enjoyment out of the game. Everyone has got to have a bit of banter, otherwise I don't think you would get through the day of being a footballer."

Goals from Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford saw England beat Slovakia in the capital.

Milan Skriniar appears to kick Dele Alli during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
Read Next:
Ian Wright: 'Dele Alli naive and daft'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jamie Vardy, Dele Alli, Kyle Walker, Clement Turpin, Marcus Rashford, Eric Dier, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Jamie Vardy larks about during an England training session on August 29, 2017
Jamie Vardy: 'Dele Alli gesture was harmless'
 Milan Skriniar appears to kick Dele Alli during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
Ian Wright: 'Dele Alli naive and daft'
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Andy Cole: 'Marcus Rashford could become a world beater'
Jones: 'Rashford is a special talent'Hart: 'World is watching Dele Alli'Walker pokes fun at Alli's rude gestureAlli's abusive gesture 'aimed at Walker'Southgate: 'Rashford lifted the crowd'
Alli to face punishment for rude gesture?Rashford: 'We went back to basics'Dier praises Rashford's "character"Result: England survive Slovakia scareLive Commentary: England 2-1 Slovakia - as it happened
> England Homepage



Tables
 