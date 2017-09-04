Dele Alli insists that his middle-finger gesture was directed at England teammate Kyle Walker, not the referee.

Dele Alli has claimed that he directed an abusive gesture at England teammate Kyle Walker, not the referee during Monday night's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.

The Tottenham Hotspur star could be in danger of facing punishment from the football authorities for raising his middle finger if it is included in the referee's report.

It was initially suggested that Alli aimed the gesture at match official Clement Turpin in the second half of the Three Lions' 2-1 victory at Wembley following a challenge from Martin Skrtel.

However, the 21-year-old has claimed that it was meant as a "joke" between himself and Walker, who left Tottenham this summer to join Manchester City.

After the game, Alli tweeted: "Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offence caused! Great win 2nite."

England need just two more points to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.